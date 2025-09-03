Construction Paints and Coatings Market to Reach USD 170.2 Bn by 2035, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% | TMR

Construction Paints and Coatings

Construction paints and coatings market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising infrastructure projects and demand for durable, aesthetic finishes

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global construction paints and coatings market was valued at US$ 101.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2035, reaching a market value of US$ 170.2 billion by 2035. Market growth is supported by large-scale infrastructure projects, rapid urbanization, and heightened consumer preference for sustainable and low-VOC coatings.The industry is experiencing significant demand across residential, commercial, and industrial construction activities. Decorative finishes, protective coatings, and advanced formulations such as antimicrobial, nanotechnology-based, and heat-reflective products are seeing increased adoption as builders, architects, and consumers seek longer durability, lower maintenance costs, and improved environmental performance.Market OverviewConstruction paints and coatings are indispensable in the modern building sector, serving dual roles in functional protection and aesthetic enhancement. These coatings safeguard structures against environmental stressors such as UV radiation, humidity, corrosion, fungal growth, and chemical exposure, while simultaneously improving the visual appeal of interior and exterior surfaces.Interior applications prioritize features such as stain resistance, ease of cleaning, and air-quality improvement, while exterior products are engineered for weather resistance, thermal management, and long-term durability. Advances in product chemistry have resulted in coatings with self-cleaning, anti-bacterial, and energy-efficient properties, meeting the evolving requirements of diverse construction projects including residential complexes, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and commercial spaces.Request for sample copy of report:Analyst ViewpointIndustry analysts highlight that polyurethane-based coatings are likely to retain dominance during the forecast period due to their high resilience, abrasion resistance, and suitability across multiple end-use sectors. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to remain the fastest-growing hub, underpinned by robust investments in urban infrastructure, smart city projects, and government initiatives promoting sustainable construction.Companies are expected to increase focus on eco-friendly innovation and digital adoption to maintain competitive advantage. Leading global players such as Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, and Nippon Paints are expanding their portfolios with water-based solutions and sustainable formulations, while pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions to strengthen global and regional market footprints.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Expanding Infrastructure Investments Driving Large-Scale Coating ApplicationsGlobal megaprojects including airports, bridges, industrial plants, and transportation networks are fueling sustained demand for high-performance coatings. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) and government-backed urbanization programs, particularly in emerging economies, are catalyzing the requirement for protective and decorative finishes that ensure structural longevity and reduced lifecycle costs.2. Technological Advancements Enabling High-Performance and Specialty CoatingsRapid innovation is enabling the development of coatings with enhanced functional capabilities. Nanocoatings offer superior scratch resistance, while antimicrobial solutions address rising hygiene demands in hospitals and schools. Reflective and heat-reducing paints are gaining traction as energy efficiency becomes a priority for both builders and occupants, further expanding the use cases for specialty coatings.3. Growing Demand for Sustainable and Low-VOC ProductsStringent environmental regulations and shifting consumer expectations are accelerating the transition toward waterborne, powder, and other eco-friendly coatings. These formulations not only reduce environmental impact but also support certifications under green building standards such as LEED and BREEAM, making them integral to future construction practices.Segment AnalysisBy Resin Type: Polyurethane remains the leading segment due to high performance, with acrylic and epoxy gaining adoption for specialized applications.By Technology: Water-based and powder coatings are rising as preferred solutions aligned with sustainability objectives.By Functionality: Decorative, corrosion-resistant, antimicrobial, waterproofing, and fire-resistant coatings are widely adopted across sectors.By End-use: Residential and commercial construction remain dominant, with rapid growth in infrastructure and industrial facilities.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific: Projected to account for the largest share, driven by urbanization, population growth, and large-scale infrastructure expansion in China, India, and ASEAN countries.North America & Europe: Adoption is supported by stringent sustainability regulations, mature construction industries, and rising demand for green-certified building projects.Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Markets are witnessing strong demand from infrastructure modernization projects and expanding residential housing sectors.Key PlayersBASF SEAkzoNobel N.V.The Sherwin-Williams CompanyPPG Industries, Inc.Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.Asian PaintsBerger PaintsJotunRPM International Inc.Hempel A/SDAW SEKCC CorporationRecent DevelopmentsSherwin-Williams (Feb 2025): Acquired BASF’s Brazilian architectural paint company Suvinil for US$ 1.15 billion, expanding its footprint in Latin America.Nippon Paint (Mar 2025): Partnered with Uchihamakasei to introduce Japan’s first in-mold coating (IMC) technology for large thermoplastic parts, streamlining resin molding and coating integration.Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities lie in the rising adoption of antimicrobial paints in healthcare and hospitality, as well as the integration of smart coatings in energy-efficient buildings. Expanding smart city initiatives present significant long-term growth potential. However, raw material price volatility and compliance with evolving environmental standards present persistent challenges to industry players.Market TrendsIncreasing adoption of low-VOC and eco-friendly coatings.Rising use of nanocoatings and self-cleaning technologies for extended asset lifespans.Growing digitalization of distribution channels and direct-to-consumer sales models.Heightened focus on combining decorative value with protective functionality.Future OutlookThe construction paints and coatings market is set for steady expansion through 2035. Growth will be propelled by infrastructure development worldwide, technological innovation in protective and specialty coatings, and heightened demand for eco-friendly, durable solutions. 