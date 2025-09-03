Kingfish Pools Highlights Renovation Projects Bringing New Life to Aging Backyards

Pools are not just recreational features anymore...They serve as focal points for family activity, outdoor living, and even property value.” — William Gunzburg

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingfish Pools Inc. , based in Metairie, Louisiana, is spotlighting the growing demand for pool renovation services as homeowners look to update aging backyard features and adapt outdoor spaces to modern lifestyles. With decades of experience in construction and renovation, the company is placing particular emphasis on projects that balance functionality, safety, and design.Backyard pools installed during the 1980s and 1990s are now reaching the end of their original lifespan. Concrete structures may develop cracks, tile lines fade, and mechanical systems lose efficiency. At the same time, modern design trends have shifted toward features that emphasize energy conservation, safety, and multi-purpose use. Renovation bridges the gap between old structures and contemporary expectations.“Pools are not just recreational features anymore,” said William Gunzburg , owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. “They serve as focal points for family activity, outdoor living, and even property value. Renovation allows homeowners to extend the life of existing structures while adapting them to new needs.”Structural and Mechanical RenewalPool renovation projects often begin with the basics: restoring structural integrity and upgrading outdated systems. Cracked plaster, eroded coping, and deteriorating decks can all be addressed during renovation. Equipment such as pumps, filters, and heaters are typically replaced with more efficient versions that improve performance and reduce long-term operating costs.In flood-prone regions like Southeast Louisiana, renovations also provide opportunities to strengthen pool foundations and improve drainage systems, reducing the risk of water damage during heavy rains or tropical weather.Design Updates for Modern UseBeyond structural repairs, many homeowners are using renovation to bring outdated pools into alignment with current design standards. Popular updates include new tile selections, pebble finishes, and modern decking materials. Lighting upgrades are also common, with LED systems providing energy savings and nighttime ambiance.Shallow lounging areas, known as tanning ledges, have also become a frequent addition, offering flexible space for relaxation, play, or furniture placement. Renovation provides the opportunity to integrate these features without the need for a full pool replacement.Safety and AccessibilitySafety is another critical element of pool renovation. Older pools may lack updated fencing, drain covers, or slip-resistant surfaces that are now standard. Renovation provides a chance to bring pools into compliance with modern safety codes, while also adding accessibility features such as handrails, walk-in entries, or lifts.For families, these upgrades provide peace of mind by ensuring pools are safer for children, seniors, and guests. For property owners, safety compliance also reduces liability risks.Environmental ConsiderationsEnergy efficiency and environmental stewardship are increasingly important in pool projects. Renovations often include variable-speed pumps, solar heating systems, and automated controls that reduce energy consumption. Water-saving features such as covers and improved circulation systems also extend sustainability benefits.These upgrades resonate particularly in Louisiana, where high temperatures and extended swim seasons make efficiency a financial as well as environmental priority.Local ImpactIn Metairie and surrounding parishes, pool renovation projects are reshaping residential backyards. What were once simple rectangles of water are being transformed into multi-functional outdoor spaces. Renovated pools are often paired with outdoor kitchens, pergolas, or landscaping, integrating them into broader backyard design plans.For many homeowners, the decision to renovate is about more than aesthetics. It is about reclaiming outdoor areas for daily use, entertaining, and long-term property value. A pool that once felt outdated or underused can be revitalized into a central hub of the home.The Value of LongevityWhile new pool construction remains popular, renovation plays an equally important role in extending the life of existing assets. The average pool structure can last decades with proper care, and renovation ensures that those decades are maximized. By addressing both cosmetic and mechanical issues, renovation extends utility and reduces the likelihood of major problems in the future.“Every renovation project tells the story of a family or property choosing to invest in its future,” said Gunzburg. “Instead of letting a pool sit unused or deteriorate, renovation transforms it into a functional, safe, and beautiful space once again.”Looking AheadAs lifestyles continue to evolve, pool renovation is expected to grow as a sector within the construction and home improvement industry. In regions like Louisiana, where pools are common features in residential neighborhoods, renovation offers a pathway for homeowners to align older structures with modern needs.Kingfish Pools Inc. remains focused on supporting this trend by offering renovation services that balance structural integrity, safety, efficiency, and design. By bringing outdated pools up to today’s standards, the company helps ensure that backyards across Southeast Louisiana remain valuable and enjoyable for years to come.

