Exiled Human Rights Defender Li Jiaming Calls on India to Lead Global Resistance to CCP Repression

Advocate for Tibet and Democracy Urges Democratic Nations to Unite as Human Rights Pressures Mount

India has long stood as a beacon of democracy and a refuge for the Tibetan people” — Li Jiaming

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global concern over human rights conditions in China continues to escalate, exiled human rights defender Li Jiaming is calling on India and other democratic nations to take a stronger leadership role in resisting what he describes as “unprecedented repression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”Li, a longtime advocate for Tibet and a voice for political freedom, notes that there are now an estimated 150,000 Tibetans living in exile globally, including about 100,000 in India, according to figures cited by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and international refugee reports. Indian government data shows that India’s Tibetan refugee population has declined from approximately 150,000 in 2011 to about 85,000 in recent years, reflecting resettlement, demographic changes, and policy shifts.His appeal comes as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International highlight growing restrictions on free speech, religious expression, and political dissent across China in recent reports.“India has long stood as a beacon of democracy and a refuge for the Tibetan people,” Li said. “Its leadership is vital in uniting nations to defend human rights and hold authoritarian regimes accountable.”Li’s remarks follow increasing global attention on transnational repression, including documented cases where activists and critics of the CCP have faced harassment and intimidation abroad — a concern raised by lawmakers in the United States, Europe, and Asia.“Freedom and justice require courage from all nations,” Li added. “The world cannot stay silent while voices of truth are being silenced. This is the moment for democracies to stand together.”Follow Li Jiaming for updates: X.com/Leo_Lee_FighterLi Jiaming is available for interviews and further commentary.

