For Immediate Release Courtney Marciano September 3, 2025 401-318-0911

Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency Launches New Website During National Preparedness Month

New platform enhances accessibility, streamlines resources, and strengthens statewide preparedness

CRANSTON, RI – The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) today announced the official launch of its newly redesigned website, unveiled in September to coincide with National Preparedness Month. The new platform provides streamlined access to critical information, resources, and tools for both emergency management personnel and the public.

The site features an updated design, improved navigation, and user-friendly functionality to ensure Rhode Islanders can quickly access the information they need before, during, and after emergencies.

"The launch of our new website represents a significant step forward for RIEMA," said Director Marc Pappas. "We are proud to present a website that is more user-friendly, informative, and focused on the needs of both emergency management professionals as well as the public. Our priority has always been to keep Rhode Islanders safe and informed, and the new site helps us deliver on that mission. It reflects our commitment to the message, Safety Starts Now."

The redesign was the result of extensive collaboration across all RIEMA branches, ensuring it reflects the diverse needs of partners statewide.

"This project represents a true team effort," said Courtney Marciano, Chief of Information and Public Relations. "Every branch contributed to making the website a functional and valuable resource for communities we serve and draws on the expertise of our entire agency to provide reliable information and resources for all Rhode Islanders."

In the coming months, RIEMA will roll out additional features to further strengthen the website, including safety videos, expanded resources for individuals with disabilities, new collaborations with community partners, enhanced training and exercise information, and opportunities for Rhode Islanders to volunteer in preparedness and response efforts.

The new website is now live at www.riema.ri.gov, and RIEMA encourages residents, municipalities, and partners to explore its features and take advantage of the resources available.

