Paxful Announces Resignation of CEO Roshan Dharia

Paxful announces the completion of its successful turnaround and the resignation of its CEO, Roshan Dharia.

I’m pleased to leave Paxful well positioned for future leadership to take this historic product to the next phase of its development.” — Roshan Dharia

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paxful today announces the completion of its successful turnaround and the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Roshan Dharia. Dharia was appointed CEO in May 2023 to lead the restructuring of Paxful which fell victim to shareholder litigation and a subsequent governance dead-lock that left the company in severe financial distress. During his tenure, Roshan Dharia, a seasoned turnaround professional, guided the company through a critical relaunch centered on platform security, regulatory compliance, and the exploration of strategic alternatives.Said Dharia, “Over the last two years, our team successfully led Paxful through a challenging restructuring that gave the company a new life. I’m pleased to leave Paxful well positioned for future leadership to take this historic product to the next phase of its development.”Paxful has formed a transition committee to immediately begin the search for new executive leadership.About PaxfulPaxful is the world's largest people-powered marketplace, connecting over 14 million users across 140+ countries to move, earn, save, and store money - even without a bank account. Founded in 2015, Paxful offers safe, fast, and reliable access to the global economy through cryptocurrencies bought and sold on a borderless peer-to-peer payment network. With over 400 payment methods for accessing Bitcoin, USDT, and other popular digital and local currencies, Paxful is building a financial system for 100%.Visit Paxful at https://paxful.com For queries, please reach out to media relations at email: press@paxful.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.