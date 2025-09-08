Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,802 in the last 365 days.

Paxful Announces Resignation of CEO Roshan Dharia

Paxful announces the completion of its successful turnaround and the resignation of its CEO, Roshan Dharia.

I’m pleased to leave Paxful well positioned for future leadership to take this historic product to the next phase of its development.”
— Roshan Dharia
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paxful today announces the completion of its successful turnaround and the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Roshan Dharia. Dharia was appointed CEO in May 2023 to lead the restructuring of Paxful which fell victim to shareholder litigation and a subsequent governance dead-lock that left the company in severe financial distress. During his tenure, Roshan Dharia, a seasoned turnaround professional, guided the company through a critical relaunch centered on platform security, regulatory compliance, and the exploration of strategic alternatives.

Said Dharia, “Over the last two years, our team successfully led Paxful through a challenging restructuring that gave the company a new life. I’m pleased to leave Paxful well positioned for future leadership to take this historic product to the next phase of its development.”

Paxful has formed a transition committee to immediately begin the search for new executive leadership.

About Paxful
Paxful is the world's largest people-powered marketplace, connecting over 14 million users across 140+ countries to move, earn, save, and store money - even without a bank account. Founded in 2015, Paxful offers safe, fast, and reliable access to the global economy through cryptocurrencies bought and sold on a borderless peer-to-peer payment network. With over 400 payment methods for accessing Bitcoin, USDT, and other popular digital and local currencies, Paxful is building a financial system for 100%.

Visit Paxful at https://paxful.com

For queries, please reach out to media relations at email: press@paxful.com

Media
Paxful
press@paxful.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Paxful Announces Resignation of CEO Roshan Dharia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more