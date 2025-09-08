Paxful Announces Resignation of CEO Roshan Dharia
Said Dharia, “Over the last two years, our team successfully led Paxful through a challenging restructuring that gave the company a new life. I’m pleased to leave Paxful well positioned for future leadership to take this historic product to the next phase of its development.”
Paxful has formed a transition committee to immediately begin the search for new executive leadership.
About Paxful
Paxful is the world's largest people-powered marketplace, connecting over 14 million users across 140+ countries to move, earn, save, and store money - even without a bank account. Founded in 2015, Paxful offers safe, fast, and reliable access to the global economy through cryptocurrencies bought and sold on a borderless peer-to-peer payment network. With over 400 payment methods for accessing Bitcoin, USDT, and other popular digital and local currencies, Paxful is building a financial system for 100%.
Visit Paxful at https://paxful.com
For queries, please reach out to media relations at email: press@paxful.com
