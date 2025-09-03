Jambalaya Marketing Explores ASMR in Advertising, Pioneering New Approaches to Immersive Branding

ASMR introduces an unexpected element that makes people stop, listen, and engage.” — Brett Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jambalaya Marketing , a creative content firm based in New Orleans, has announced a new initiative to integrate ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) techniques into advertising campaigns. The approach reflects a growing interest in sound-driven experiences that create deeper emotional connections with audiences and open new pathways for brand engagement.ASMR, often described as a tingling sensation triggered by specific sounds or visuals, has become a digital phenomenon with millions of followers across platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Once considered niche internet content, ASMR has begun influencing mainstream advertising. Well-known brands have already tested the format, incorporating whispering, tapping, and other soundscapes into commercials to stand out in crowded markets.Examples include:Michelob Ultra producing a Super Bowl commercial featuring actress Zoë Kravitz softly tapping a bottle and whispering into a microphone.IKEA experimenting with long-form ASMR content in which products were unpacked, smoothed, and assembled with a focus on texture and sound.Lindt Chocolate releasing ASMR videos highlighting the crisp snap of chocolate squares breaking and the gentle rustle of foil wrapping to emphasize indulgence through sound.By drawing on these precedents, Jambalaya Marketing seeks to build immersive campaigns tailored for clients seeking to capture attention in unconventional ways. The agency’s creative teams are experimenting with both audio-only content and audiovisual campaigns where sound is the primary driver of response.“Consumers are increasingly multitasking, and traditional advertisements often fade into the background,” said Brett Thomas , owner of Jambalaya Marketing. “ASMR introduces an unexpected element that makes people stop, listen, and engage. It isn’t about chasing a trend—it’s about recognizing that the human brain reacts to certain sensory triggers, and advertising can harness that in respectful, innovative ways.”Thomas noted that ASMR’s appeal lies in its subtlety. Unlike loud jingles or high-energy slogans, the format relies on quiet sounds that evoke calm and curiosity. From the crinkle of packaging to the slow pour of a beverage, these auditory details often go unnoticed in standard production but become the centerpiece of an ASMR campaign.The adoption of ASMR in advertising reflects a broader cultural shift toward immersive media. Streaming platforms, podcasts, and social audio apps have conditioned audiences to pay closer attention to sound. Brands that adapt to this trend can position themselves not just as service providers, but as experiences.Jambalaya Marketing is exploring applications for industries ranging from hospitality and food service to retail and health care. A restaurant may feature the crackle of seafood hitting a hot skillet, while a wellness brand might highlight the gentle sound of essential oils being poured. In each case, sound is not simply background—it becomes the story.Thomas emphasized that ASMR in advertising is not about novelty for its own sake but about deepening the sensory connection between product and audience. “When a consumer hears the fizz of carbonation or the snap of fresh produce being sliced, the brain is already imagining the taste,” he said. “That connection bypasses traditional messaging and goes straight to the senses.”ASMR also holds potential for digital platforms where muted autoplay has become standard. In a crowded feed, subtle sounds can stand out more than visuals alone. A quiet whisper may capture attention faster than a brightly colored banner or a bold headline.Industry research supports this shift. A report from WARC, the global marketing intelligence service, notes that sensory branding—particularly through sound—has grown in effectiveness as consumer behavior moves toward mobile and headphones. Younger audiences, already familiar with ASMR creators online, are especially responsive to this approach.For New Orleans-based Jambalaya Marketing, the move into ASMR advertising aligns with a tradition of innovation in the city’s creative industries. Known globally for its music, rhythm, and soundscapes, New Orleans provides a natural backdrop for campaigns that focus on the auditory experience.Looking ahead, Jambalaya Marketing plans to further develop ASMR-inspired strategies as part of its service portfolio, working with clients to identify authentic sound signatures that align with brand identity. By elevating ordinary noises—rustling, pouring, tapping, sizzling—into branded experiences, the agency aims to contribute to a broader shift in how advertising is imagined and delivered.“Advertising has always been about creating moments that resonate,” Thomas said. “ASMR takes that idea literally—resonance through sound, connection through sensory triggers, and branding that lingers not just in the mind, but in the body.”About Jambalaya MarketingJambalaya Marketing is a New Orleans-based creative agency specializing in content development, press outreach, and brand storytelling. Led by owner Brett Thomas, the firm works with businesses across industries to craft strategies that combine professionalism with cultural relevance.

