Block Aero Partners with Ascent Aviation to Deliver Customer-Centric Disassembly Experience & AFRA CAAC Registry Access

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Block Aero Technologies, the market-leading aviation blockchain software platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Ascent Aviation Services to deliver an end-to-end solution centered around Ascent’s reclamations business. The solution will enhance aircraft disassembly operations, deliver real-time customer visibility, and include access to the China market via the AFRA-CAAC Parts Registry Program.Under the agreement, Ascent will implement Block Aero’s Digital Asset Manager, MRO Manager, and the Registry Manager products to streamline workflows, ensure secure and compliant documentation, and provide clients with online portals for project tracking and collaborative features.“We’re proud to bring our existing technology and market expertise to Ascent, enabling unmatched real-time project management, analytics, and providing their customers access to China’s airlines & MRO procurement teams,” said Todd Siena, CEO of Block Aero Technologies. “This collaboration is a leap forward for efficiency and trust in the aviation aftermarket.”“Partnering with Block Aero allows us to take our customer experience to the next level. By integrating blockchain-enabled solutions into our disassembly operations, we can provide clients with real-time visibility, greater transparency, and the assurance that every part is tracked with the highest standards of compliance. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering efficiency, trust, and innovative solutions to the global aviation community,” said Laura George,Key BenefitsEfficient Disassembly Workflows — Digital asset tracking, documentation, and order management.Real-Time Customer Portals — Project updates, shipment tracking, and performance analytics.Security & Compliance — Blockchain-verified records and adherence to both current and upcoming standards.China Market Access — Direct listing of eligible parts on the AFRA-CAAC Registry Program, allowing Chinese airlines & MROs to procure dismantled parts from non-Chinese sources.The project kicks off September 2025 with a phased rollout: one month for system analysis, three months for pilot testing, and two months for full deployment and training.About Block Aero TechnologiesBlock Aero Technologies is a leading provider of blockchain-enabled digital solutions for the aerospace industry. Block Aero has an award-winning blockchain platform that allows organizations across the aviation supply chain to take control of their data, operations and collaborative workflows. We help organizations lower the cost of business, reduce turnaround times and explore new revenue streams. For more information visit www.block.aero About Ascent AviationAscent Aviation Services is one of the largest independent aircraft aftermarket services providers in the world, offering heavy maintenance, component MRO, flight line, storage, and reclamation services to owners, operators, and lessors of wide-body, narrow-body, and regional aircraft. Ascent is a Class IV FAA 14 CFR Part 145 certified repair station and has maintained a strong and continuous workforce in Arizona for over forty (40) years. For more information visit www.ascentmro.com

