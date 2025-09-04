Red Clover HR Partners With EANJ To Launch Expanded HR Support and Executive Coaching Services

Executive coaching is a strategic investment in leadership.” — Jennifer L’Estrange

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employers Association of New Jersey ( EANJ ), the state’s longest-standing non-profit committed to helping employers navigate employment law and workplace challenges, has entered into a strategic partnership with Red Clover HR , a leading provider of outsourced human resource solutions.Through this new collaboration, EANJ members will gain access to flexible, high-impact HR services and executive coaching , scaled to meet the unique needs of each organization.Helping Businesses Fill Gaps and Build Capacity: For growing businesses facing HR challenges without the internal bandwidth to address them, Red Clover offers an expert team that functions as an extension of your staff, filling temporary gaps, supporting in-house HR, or serving as an outsourced HR department.“Whether a business needs help covering an HR vacancy or is looking for specialized guidance to reach a critical milestone, this partnership allows our members to access expert HR support exactly when they need it,” said Christine Myers, President of EANJ.Developing Leaders Through Executive Coaching: Designed to help senior leaders navigate change, improve communication, and grow their impact, coaching engagements are tailored to meet each individual where they are—whether they’re a new manager or a seasoned executive.“Executive coaching is a strategic investment in leadership,” said Jennifer L’Estrange, Founder and CEO of Red Clover. “We work with leaders to improve decision-making, boost team performance, and align people strategies with business goals. We’re thrilled to bring this offering to EANJ members who are committed to developing their talent from within.”Making HR Work for Your Business: Through this partnership, EANJ members now have a trusted resource for on-demand HR support and leadership development, without the burden of hiring in-house or navigating these challenges alone. Services are scalable, cost-effective, and focused on helping businesses attract and retain top talent, ensure compliance, and strengthen culture.Learn more about Outsourced HR and Executive Coaching and reach out for more information.

