Crown Coffee Launches: Specialty Coffee With a Purpose, Founded by Brain Tumor Survivor Michael Jacob

Founder Michael Jacob

Crown Coffee's Gentle Joe Low Acid Single Origin Born from Healing, Crafted in Orange County

Crown Coffee is more than a cup — it’s resilience, passion, and purpose poured into every roast. Every order helps fight brain cancer giving coffee lovers the freshest, most satisfying brew possible” — said Michael Jacobs, Founder of Crown Coffee

ORANGE COUNTY , CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crown Coffee , a new coffee roasting company dedicated to delivering fresh-roasted, specialty graded beans directly to customers’ doors, has officially launched with a mission that goes beyond the brew. Founded by Michael Jacob following his battle with an advanced brain tumor, Crown Coffee pairs exceptional coffee with a commitment to supporting brain cancer charities.Michael Jacob’s journey began in October 2020, when he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in his brainstem. Months of grueling chemotherapy and radiation treatments robbed him of the ability to safely swallow, forcing him to live with a feeding tube and cutting him off from one of his greatest loves: coffee.“They say you understand the depth of your love for something when it’s taken away. For me, that was coffee. After losing the ability to drink it, I spent a year learning about beans, roasting, and brewing — and eventually fought my way back to that first cup. Crown Coffee was born out of that journey, and I’m proud to share it while giving back to the brain cancer community,” said Michael Jacob, Founder of Crown Coffee.Crown Coffee offers:Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade beans — roasted to order and shipped the same day for peak flavor and aroma.Gentle Joe, a reflux-friendly roast designed for sensitive coffee drinkers who still crave bold flavor without the burn.Small-batch, eco-friendly roasting that guarantees craft quality and freshness in every bag.Free shipping nationwide on all U.S. orders.Favorites like Colombia Single Origin, Blonde Espresso, Cold Brew, and Whiskey Barrel Aged receive rave reviews for smooth notes and quality.A mission-driven model, with proceeds supporting brain cancer charities nationwide.With more than 300 customer reviews praising both the taste and the health-friendly options like Gentle Joe, Crown Coffee has quickly earned a reputation for marrying quality with purpose.“Crown Coffee is more than a cup — it’s resilience, passion, and purpose poured into every roast. Every order helps fuel the fight against brain cancer while giving coffee lovers the freshest, most satisfying brew possible,” Jacob added.Customers can explore the full range of coffees and brewing guides at www.CrownCoffee.shop About Crown CoffeeCrown Coffee, created by Michael Jacob and roasted in California, delivers premium specialty-grade beans directly to customers’ doors. Every batch is roasted to order and shipped the same day for unmatched freshness. Through its mission-driven model, Crown Coffee supports brain cancer charities, brewing not only great coffee but also hope for a better future.Website: www.CrownCoffee.shop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.