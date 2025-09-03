What Drives Board Effectiveness in the Face of Uncertainty

In uncertain times, executive teams are often focused on managing near-term challenges, centering their attention on what may change in the operating environment in the days, weeks or months ahead. Corporate boards bring a longer-term governance perspective and are uniquely positioned to help management think further into the future and prepare for risks and strategic opportunities beyond the immediate horizon.

Directors recognize this imperative, according to a survey of nearly 200 public company directors conducted by Corporate Board Member and the EY Americas Center for Board Matters. Using the survey findings and insights gained from ongoing conversations with leading directors, we provide a look at what directors view as the keys to resilience and suggest four conversations boards can have to help management to take action.

Important takeaways from the survey

Dynamic strategy setting is necessary in a chaotic environment

Many boards recognize that strategies that have made their company successful in the past are unlikely to lead to the same results in the future. The world is moving quickly, and many anticipate that boards will face a significant transformation of their business. More than a third of the directors report that external factors beyond their control influence their organization’s decision-making more significantly than internal factors do. Perhaps not surprisingly, nearly three-fourths (73%) say that because of the constant state of unpredictable change, their strategy is constantly evolving—and six in 10 tell us that their strategy will need to change within 12 to 18 months.

Most directors surveyed report strong alignment on their board and with management on what the most pressing current challenges are. One interpretation of this is that boards and management are working well together. An alternative perspective is that boards may be relying uncritically on information from management and could benefit from the outputs of the conversations described in this report. A number of leading boards treat frequent consensus with healthy skepticism to ward off groupthink. These directors and their boards treat unanimity as a sign to take a closer look their alignment with management to help ensure that there are no unconscious biases at play.