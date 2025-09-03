Real Estate Expert Beth Kitchen Explains Why Market Timing Is Overrated in HelloNation

Beth Kitchen of HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum LLC

Is there really a perfect time to buy or sell a home?

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Is there really a perfect time to buy or sell a home? In a feature with HelloNation , real estate expert Beth Kitchen of HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum in Mentor, Ohio, challenges the common belief that success in real estate comes from timing the market. She explains that while interest rates and housing trends matter, the most important factor in deciding when to move is personal readiness and individual goals.Kitchen emphasizes that real estate is not just about numbers. Life circumstances, such as growing families, job relocations, downsizing after children leave home, or simply wanting a new environment, often determine the right time to make a move. Waiting for conditions to be “perfect” can cause people to miss opportunities, as housing markets are cyclical and unpredictable. Transactions continue in all kinds of economies because life events drive decisions more than market fluctuations.She points out that unlike stocks, a home is not something you simply buy low and sell high. It is the place where people live their lives, which makes timing deeply personal. A job transfer cannot wait for mortgage rates to drop, and a family’s need for more space outweighs a half-point increase in interest rates. The right timing, Kitchen explains, comes from aligning the decision with personal needs and stability rather than holding out for ideal market conditions.That does not mean market factors should be ignored. Interest rates, inventory, and home values do affect affordability and availability. Kitchen advises that the best approach is to balance personal circumstances with current market realities. Buyers may acknowledge that mortgage rates are higher than in the past, but if they are financially prepared and find a home that fits, waiting may result in missed opportunities. Sellers, too, may find that prices are leveling off, but if moving now supports long-term goals, delaying for a marginal gain may not be worthwhile.She stresses that there will never be a time when conditions are perfect for everyone. Interest rates, home prices, and buyer demand are always shifting, yet real estate sales continue daily in every type of economy. This steady activity demonstrates that the market is never at a standstill and that no single best time exists. Instead, the right time to act is when a person’s own circumstances point to a move.Kitchen concludes that focusing too heavily on predicting the market can lead to hesitation and missed opportunities. By shifting attention from charts and forecasts to personal goals, buyers and sellers can move forward with confidence. This mindset places emphasis on readiness, practicality, and life needs, ensuring that real estate decisions support long-term satisfaction rather than chasing uncertain market advantages.The full article, What Most People Get Wrong About Timing the Market , shares further insights from Beth Kitchen of HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum in Mentor, Ohio, who explains why personal goals and life circumstances matter more than interest rates or housing market trends when making real estate decisions in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.