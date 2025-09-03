Michelle Mae Recognized by Influential Women 2025

MIDDLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women, in its 2025 feature, is proud to recognize Michelle Mae, celebrating her as a seasoned Senior Digital Implementation Specialist and Digital Sales Specialist with Paradigm. With over 30 years of experience at the intersection of construction and technology, Michelle has established herself as a leader in digital transformation and workplace innovation.Based remotely in southwest Florida, with a farm in Minnesota, Michelle expertly bridges operations, sales, and digital innovation to deliver solutions that enhance business outcomes. She collaborates closely with software developers, engineers, and designers to implement technology initiatives across more than 100 company locations, driving efficiency and growth in fast-paced startup environments.Throughout her career, Michelle has delivered remarkable results in digital adoption and revenue generation. She increased digital adoption revenue by 700% in one month in North Florida and helped her team achieve a $5 million revenue target six months ahead of schedule. Her expertise spans client consulting, training, and mentoring, and she is proficient in a wide array of business tools, including CRM and project management platforms like Jira and Salesforce, ERP systems such as Epicor and TREND, and design software including AutoCAD LT and TurboCAD. Her technical knowledge, combined with her collaborative approach, has made her a trusted partner for colleagues and clients alike.Michelle is also a passionate advocate for women in the traditionally male-dominated construction industry. She emphasizes the importance of leveraging personal strengths while meeting leaders where they are, providing guidance and mentorship to the next generation of industry professionals.Reflecting on her career, Michelle credits a simple but powerful piece of advice: “You have one shot at life—don’t blow it.” This mantra drives her intentional approach to every opportunity and challenge, inspiring her to give her best, pursue bold initiatives, and consistently exceed expectations.Outside of her professional work, Michelle enjoys adventure travel, hiking, skiing, and giving back through charitable organizations including Compassion International and the Tim Tebow Foundation. Her dedication to innovation, leadership, and community continues to make an impact, inspiring those around her to embrace growth, resilience, and purposeful action.Learn More about Michelle Mae:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/michelle-mae Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

