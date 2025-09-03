Wellness Leaders Announce International Retreats in Mexico and Italy for 2025–2026

Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative and Chrissy Roll Wellness Coach partner for integrative women’s retreats abroad.

Our retreats are immersive, balancing restorative practices with exploration so women can develop sustainable wellness tools.” — Tristen Vieaux

EVERGREEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two wellness professionals are joining forces to launch a new series of international retreats designed to support women through integrative, trauma-informed practices. Tristen Vieaux, MA, LPC, RYT, founder of Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative, and Chrissy Roll, Master of Healthcare Administration, RYT, founder of Chrissy Roll Wellness Coach, LLC, will host retreats in Todos Santos, Baja California, from October 26 to November 1, 2025, and in the Dolomites, Italy in 2026.

The collaboration blends professional counseling, yoga therapy, wellness coaching, and creative programming to create environments that balance movement with restoration. Programs are structured around the idea that lasting wellness comes from both activity and intentional rest, offering participants an opportunity to explore tools that extend beyond the retreat itself.

Vieaux, based in Evergreen, Colorado, holds a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology, is a Licensed Professional Counselor, a Registered Yoga Therapist, and author of the recently published feminist poetry book Unearthing Inner Gold. Her work centers on trauma-informed approaches that combine psychotherapy with yoga and somatic practices.

Roll brings a Master of Healthcare Administration. She is also a Registered Yoga Therapist (RYT) and a Certified Integrative Nutrition and Wellness Coach. Her coaching practice emphasizes integrative wellness, blending evidence-informed strategies with yoga-based methods for long-term vitality. Together, Vieaux and Roll are building retreats that combine their expertise and philosophies, offering participants both structure and flexibility.

The upcoming retreat in Todos Santos is set against the backdrop of Baja’s desert landscape and the Pacific Ocean. Over the course of seven days and six nights, participants will take part in a balanced schedule that includes yoga, meditation, movement therapy, mindfulness practices, creative expression, personal growth workshops, nourishing meals, and opportunities for community connection. Rest periods are built into the program to allow for reflection and integration.

A second retreat will be held in the Dolomites in 2026. The mountain setting was chosen for its natural beauty and capacity to support both outdoor exploration and inner reflection. Program details and dates will be announced later this year.

“Our retreats are designed as immersive experiences that balance restorative practices with opportunities for self-exploration,” said Vieaux. “By combining professional counseling, yoga, and wellness coaching, we create trauma-informed programs that participants can carry forward into daily life.”

“These retreats are about honoring rhythm, of the body, of nature, and of personal growth,” said Roll. “We want participants to leave with practices that help sustain balance long after the retreat ends.”

Trauma-informed care and integrative wellness programs have been gaining recognition for their role in supporting women’s health. By prioritizing safety, trust, and participant choice, trauma-informed retreats are able to meet women where they are, whether they are seeking rest, reflection, or active engagement. Vieaux and Roll’s collaboration situates these principles within retreat settings that are both local and international, making structured wellness opportunities accessible to a wider community.

Registration for the Todos Santos retreat is currently open. Interested participants can find details at:

-www.charayogawellness.com

-www.chrissyrollwellnesscoach.com

Information for the Dolomites retreat will be released later in 2025.

About Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative

Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative, based in Evergreen, Colorado, offers retreats, workshops, and counseling for women. Founded by Tristen Vieaux, MA, LPC, RYT, the practice integrates psychotherapy, yoga, and somatic approaches in trauma-informed settings. Vieaux is also the author of Unearthing Inner Gold, a feminist poetry collection published in 2025.

About Chrissy Roll Wellness Coach, LLC

Chrissy Roll Wellness Coach, LLC, founded by Chrissy Roll, Master of Healthcare Administration, RYT, develops wellness programs that combine integrative coaching, yoga therapy, and holistic approaches to personal development. Her practice emphasizes integrative strategies designed to foster long-term vitality and balance.



