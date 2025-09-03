Global Hip Orthosis Market Set to Surge as Demand for Mobility Solutions and Post-Surgical Care Rises Worldwide 2025

Hip Orthosis Market

The Hip Orthosis Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of the Market:The Hip Orthosis Market is witnessing robust growth as the demand for orthopedic support devices continues to increase globally. Hip orthoses are widely used to provide stability, restrict motion, and aid rehabilitation following hip replacement surgeries, fractures, and other musculoskeletal conditions. With an aging population and rising cases of hip osteoarthritis, the adoption of orthotic solutions is accelerating. The global hip orthosis market is also benefitting from technological advancements in lightweight materials, ergonomic designs, and customized fittings that improve patient compliance and clinical outcomes.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hip-orthosis-market Increasing surgical procedures, an increase in sports-related injuries, and rising healthcare spending are all driving market expansion. The market is projected to be dominated by functional orthoses due to their usefulness in post-surgical recovery and rehabilitation. Geographically, North America dominates the market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of hip-related illnesses, and large investments in orthotic advancements.Key Highlights from the Report:The global hip orthosis market is forecasted to grow steadily at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2031.North America holds the largest market share due to higher patient awareness and advanced orthopedic care.Functional hip orthoses dominate the product segment owing to rising post-operative applications.Increasing sports injuries and accidents are fueling market demand worldwide.Technological innovations in 3D printing and smart orthotics are shaping future growth.Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, driven by an expanding elderly population and improved access to healthcare.Market Segmentation:The Hip Orthosis Market can be segmented based on product type, indication, and end-user.By product type, the market is categorized into functional orthoses, positional orthoses, and hybrid orthoses. Functional orthoses dominate the market due to their widespread use in recovery from hip replacement surgery and hip dysplasia. Positional orthoses are primarily used for infants and children with congenital conditions, while hybrid devices are gaining popularity for providing combined therapeutic benefits.In terms of indication, the market serves patients suffering from hip osteoarthritis, hip dysplasia, post-operative care, and trauma-related injuries. Among these, post-operative care represents the largest share, as the number of hip replacement surgeries continues to grow globally.From an end-user perspective, the hip orthosis market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and rehabilitation centers. Hospitals have the highest share due to the availability of superior treatment facilities, but rehabilitation centers are likely to increase faster as non-invasive management options gain acceptance.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=hip-orthosis-market Regional Insights:North America leads the hip orthosis market, driven by a large base of elderly patients, rising prevalence of hip osteoarthritis, and growing adoption of advanced rehabilitation products. The United States contributes the majority of regional revenue due to high healthcare spending and favorable reimbursement policies.Europe is the second-largest market, with strong demand from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The region benefits from well-established orthopedic care, and younger demographics are experiencing an increase in sports-related injuries.The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the most rapidly growing market. Factors such as a rapidly aging population in China and Japan, increasing access to modern healthcare, and expanding medical device distribution networks are propelling growth. In particular, awareness of pediatric hip dysplasia treatment is rising, further supporting demand.Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are considered emerging markets. While currently smaller in size, these regions are expected to show gradual growth with improving healthcare infrastructure and investments in orthotic care.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe growing global incidence of hip-related illnesses, rising surgery volumes, and an older population prone to musculoskeletal disorders are the primary market drivers for hip orthoses. Lightweight materials, 3D-printed orthoses, and custom-fit devices are all driving up popularity.Market RestraintsDespite strong demand, the market faces restraints such as the high cost of advanced orthoses, limited reimbursement policies in certain regions, and patient discomfort associated with long-term usage. Additionally, a lack of awareness in developing economies limits wider adoption.Market OpportunitiesEmerging economies present significant opportunities for market players, driven by improving healthcare access and rising awareness of orthopedic care. The integration of digital technologies, including smart sensors for movement tracking, offers new avenues for innovation and patient monitoring. Company Insights:Key players active in the Global Hip Orthosis Market are:DJO GlobalRestorative Care of America IncBauerfiend AGSteeper GroupInnovation Rehab LtdBecher OrthopedicFillauerCorflexBreg IncOssur.Recent Developments:USA:FDA introduced updated device classification and approval pathways emphasizing safety and efficacy for orthotic devices, including IoT-connected smart braces (Aug 2025).Expansion of Medicare and Medicaid coverage under new reimbursement codes incentivizes innovation and adoption of advanced orthoses (Aug 2025).Japan:Growing demand for advanced hip replacement implants driven by aging population and osteoarthritis, with focus on minimally invasive and robotics-based surgery (latest 2025).Hospitals and surgery centers remain the largest end-users, equipped with modern technology for integrated care in hip replacement (latest 2025).Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Hip Orthosis Market is poised for steady growth as the demand for orthopedic support devices continues to expand worldwide. 