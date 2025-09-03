Bergamot Extract Market to Hit USD 168.5 Million by 2035 as Rising Demand for Natural Flavors and Functional Ingredients

Bergamot Extract Market

Growing demand for natural flavors, nutraceuticals, and clean-label wellness products is fueling bergamot extract market growth.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bergamot extract market is poised for significant expansion, offering a compelling opportunity for manufacturers across the personal care, nutraceutical, and food and beverage industries. A new report highlights that the market is projected to grow from USD 112.7 million in 2025 to USD 168.5 million by 2035, driven by a 4.1% CAGR. This growth signals a clear path for manufacturers to address critical industry challenges by leveraging a premium, versatile, and in-demand ingredient.

Manufacturers, especially those in cosmetics and nutraceuticals, are increasingly seeking clean-label, traceable, and sustainable ingredients to meet evolving consumer demands. The bergamot extract market, with its highly specialized supply chain centered in Southern Italy, provides a direct solution. Over 90% of global production originates from smallholder orchards in Reggio Calabria, ensuring a reliable and origin-protected source. The reliance on manual harvesting and careful processing through cold pressing or centrifugal separation preserves the oil's quality and aromatic integrity, fulfilling the need for high-purity inputs.

For personal care and cosmetics manufacturers, bergamot extract is a powerful tool to address the demand for natural formulations. With the personal care and cosmetics segment set to lead the market with a 33% share by 2025, the extract’s unique citrus-floral aroma and antimicrobial properties make it an ideal additive. It is a coveted top note in high-end perfumes and a key ingredient in skincare for acne-prone and sensitive skin. Manufacturers can leverage its consistent aroma and stable composition in lotions, bath products, and spa-grade aromatherapy lines.

The nutraceutical and functional food sectors are also experiencing a surge in demand for bergamot extract. Its high-flavonoid content and natural statin-like properties are a direct solution for a market increasingly focused on cardiovascular and metabolic health. As over 34% of new botanical supplement launches in North America in 2023 featured citrus-based actives, bergamot extract stands out for its clinically studied polyphenols used in cholesterol-lowering and blood sugar management formulations. Manufacturers can innovate with encapsulated and powdered forms for new product lines, including functional teas and capsules.

Regional insights further underscore the strategic importance of bergamot extract for global manufacturers. India, with a leading 5.1% CAGR, presents a high-growth opportunity. Manufacturers in this region can tap into the rising consumer preference for plant-based wellness solutions and the expansion of Ayurvedic formulations and functional nutrition. Small-scale cultivators in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are aligning with essential oil processors, creating a robust domestic supply chain.

Meanwhile, Italy, at a 4.9% CAGR, solidifies its role as the dominant producer and a crucial partner for global firms. Its long-standing reputation for high-purity extract and stringent geographic indication standards make it the go-to source for manufacturers focused on premium, authentic products. Italian firms are also innovating with value-added formats, from capsules to cosmetic-grade distillates, providing manufacturers with diverse options for product development.

China's market, growing at a 4.6% CAGR, is driven by the inclusion of bergamot in tea blends and supplements. Manufacturers looking to penetrate this market can align their products with Traditional Chinese Medicine while incorporating Western health trends. In the UK (4.3% CAGR) and the USA (3.8% CAGR), demand is stable and expanding in traditional applications like Earl Grey tea and new segments such as cholesterol-lowering supplements and clean beauty.

The market's moderate fragmentation also offers opportunities for strategic partnerships. Leading players, many of whom are based in Italy, provide specialized solutions. H&AD s.r.l., for example, offers a patented polyphenolic fraction for cardiometabolic health, while Bontoux S.A.S. and Citroglobe export essential oil derivatives for cosmetics and aromatherapy. This network of suppliers, including BergaMet N.A., HP Ingredients, and Norex Group, provides manufacturers with a variety of specialized and high-quality sourcing options to ensure traceability and stability in their supply chains.

By focusing on these solution-oriented applications and leveraging the regional strengths and specialized offerings of key suppliers, manufacturers can not only address their current market challenges but also position themselves for sustainable growth in the future.

Request Bergamot Extract Market Draft Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8311

For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/about-us.

Explore Related Insights

Amla Extract Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-amla-extract-market

Yucca Extract Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/yucca-extract-market

Maple Extracts Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/maple-extracts-market

Editor’s Note:

This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by Future Market Insights. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Bergamot Extract industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.