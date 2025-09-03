RCP hosts second ‘Meet the president’ forum for fellows and members

Last night, RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel hosted the second in a series of online ‘Meet the president’ forums, giving fellows and members the chance to ask questions, share their experiences and help shape the RCP’s new strategy.

The interactive session – held on 2 September – brought together physicians from across the UK, including resident doctors, consultants and specialist, associate specialists and specialty (SAS) doctors.

Participants discussed some of the most pressing challenges facing the profession, from corridor care and workforce shortages to the future of postgraduate training, digital innovation and the role of SAS and locally employed doctors.

Opening the event, Professor Patel set out her priorities as president, including supporting resident doctors through the RCP next generation campaign as well as ensuring that the voice of physicians is heard loudly and clearly in national policy debates.

‘These sessions are about hearing directly from you – what matters to you day to day, and how we can better support you as a college,’ she said.

Corridor care, supervision and training reform

Fellows and members raised concerns about the growing normalisation of corridor care, with unsafe conditions for both patients and staff. Professor Patel outlined the RCP’s campaign to eliminate corridor care by calling on government and the NHS to publish data all year round on how many patients are being treated in temporary care environments, protect patients and staff by supporting them when care is delivered in temporary care environments and prevent corridor care by putting safer systems and smoother processes in place.

Supervision and training capacity were also key themes. Participants highlighted the lack of protected time in job plans for educational supervision and the impact of workforce pressures on training quality.

The discussion also touched on bottlenecks in specialty training, competition ratios and the need to reform scoring systems that appear to disadvantage many aspiring physicians.

Looking ahead: AI, the 10 Year Health Plan and system pressures

Members asked about the future of digital health and artificial intelligence (AI), with Professor Patel emphasising that while AI has the potential to reduce unproductive workload, outdated NHS IT infrastructure remains a major barrier.

The group also discussed the government’s 10 Year Health Plan for the NHS, raising concerns about continuity of care, equity of access and the increased use of the private sector. Professor Patel confirmed the RCP is actively engaged in policy discussions, pressing ministers to ensure implementation is realistic and focused on improving care close to home.

Supporting all physicians

Contributions from SAS and locally employed doctors underlined their willingness to take on educational and leadership roles, but highlighted difficulties in securing recognition and job plan time. Professor Patel reiterated the RCP’s commitment to supporting these groups through its SAS strategy and advocacy work.

Continuing the conversation

Professor Patel thanked participants for their openness and ideas, encouraging fellows and members to stay engaged as the RCP develops its new strategy for 2026 and beyond.

‘What you’ve shared today is invaluable. Your voice must shape our priorities – whether it’s training reform, tackling unsafe care, or making sure the joy of medicine is not lost. Together, we can make the case for change.’

The next Meet the president forum will be held during SAS Week on 6 October, followed by a session for global members on 21 October.