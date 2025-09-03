Reception was held in Beijing in honor of the heads of delegations and their spouses participating in the parade
AZERBAIJAN, September 3 - 03 September 2025, 09:50
On September 3, a reception and a concert program were hosted in Beijing by the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and First Lady Peng Liyuan, in honor of the heads of delegations and their spouses participating in the parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression and the victory in World War II.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.
