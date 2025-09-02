Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward, September 2025 Governor’s Message

Posted on Sep 2, 2025 in Main

As we prepare for a new season, let us reflect on the positive progress made throughout the summer. In this time rife with national distrust and confusion, Hawai‘i is more dedicated than ever to uplifting our people through kindness, honesty and aloha.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is now accepting land preservation grant applications for FY 2026, offering protection of valuable Hawaiian lands. UH Mānoa unveiled its newest student housing facility, Hale Haukani, which will benefit students and faculty and ease the rental market.

Wildfire preparedness remains a top priority. An emergency proclamation I signed in July, directed the Hawai‘i National Guard to keep an aircrew ready to augment first responder efforts. The proclamation, named Operation Hoʻopauahi

(to extinguish fire), has allowed for critical assistance in two recent August fire events.

We also appreciate the Department of Accounting and General Services Land Survey Division for its essential role in supporting the Maui community after the 2023 wildfires. Its efforts have greatly aided affected residents and businesses in their rebuilding process. The College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa also organized a video cooking contest that engaged young cooks in learning to use local produce in their dishes.

I’m excited about all the state department projects and efforts to benefit the people of Hawai‘i. They truly are comitted to making Hawai‘i a better community.

Mahalo,