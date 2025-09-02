HIARNG Supports Honolulu Fire Department During Wildfire Season

Posted on Sep 2, 2025 in Main

Photo courtesy: Army National Guard, Staff Sgt. John Schoebel.

Governor Green, the Commander in Chief of the Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG), issued an Emergency Proclamation (EP) on July 18 granting the Guard permission to have an aircrew on standby to provide aerial firefighting capabilities to augment county and state-level first responders in critical events impacting the community.

The EP, named Operation Hoʻopauahi (to extinguish fire), keeps a Hawaiʻi Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew postured to fly and immediately support any county in the state, which increases capacity to contain and extinguish a fire in its early stage.

“Our goal is simple — stop wildfires before they become disasters. By launching Operation Hoʻopauahi, we’re giving our counties an immediate tool to respond to fires while they’re still small. This proactive step will help save lives, protect property and strengthen our state’s overall emergency response,” said Governor Green.

“This authorization and Operation Hoʻopauahi will allow us to quickly and effectively activate other Hawaiʻi National Guard resources such as evacuation teams, traffic control and security missions,” said Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Logan. “This is an opportunity where the Guard can help to enable a safe, secure and thriving state.”

This action helped two recent events where the HIARNG stood ready and was able to provide support to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

On Aug. 1, 2025, following a red flag warning of increased fire risk, HIARNG assisted HFD with ground assets in a first-time collaboration for community safety. Soldiers assigned to the 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team, 103rd Troop Command, HIARNG, went to Fire Station 28 in Nānākuli, Hawaiʻi with their M1158 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck-based water tender. Staff Sgt. John Segawa, a station chief assigned to the 297th ENG DET, explained his equipment and capabilities, including the water tender, which holds 3,000 gallons.

On Aug. 19, 2025, HIARNG also sent two helicopters to aid HFD with fire suppression for the Kunia Road fire. The aircrew was able to respond quicker than usual thanks to the EP. By 4 p.m. on the first day, a combined 35 drops totaling over 80-thousand gallons of water were executed.

“I’m grateful to Maj. Gen. Logan and the entire Hawai‘i National Guard for their swift action and steadfast commitment to protecting our communities,” Governor Green said.