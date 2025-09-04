Icynene Spray Foam Insulation Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.4% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Icynene Spray Foam Insulation Market?

The market for Icynene spray foam insulation has experienced significant expansion in the last few years. The market size is projected to escalate from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.54 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The previously recorded growth can be associated with factors such as increasing electricity expenses, the surge in cold-storage construction, the expansion of online platforms, the uptick in home renovation and improvement initiatives, and growing government incentives.

In the coming years, the market for Icynene spray foam insulation is projected to experience robust growth, rising to $2.13 billion in 2029, with an 8.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include increased government backing for environmentally-friendly construction, renovations of older buildings, an uptick in demand for net-zero energy residences, burgeoning construction in emerging markets, and greater utilization of eco-friendly insulation forms. Noteworthy trends in the projected period encompass technology progress, enhancements in low-emission spray foam innovations, emergence of bio-based insulation substances, sophisticated syncing with intelligent home energy infrastructures, and introduction of fire-resistant spray foam techniques.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Icynene Spray Foam Insulation Market?

The growth of the icynene spray foam insulation market is anticipated to be driven by the burgeoning construction industry in the future. The construction industry, which is tasked with the planning, creation, and construction of housing, commercial, and infrastructure establishments, is on the rise due to prolific urbanization and the escalating requirements for residences, transportation, and commercial properties. Icynene spray foam insulation boosts the construction sector with its exceptional thermal insulation and airtight sealing capabilities, playing a significant role in promoting energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly construction methods. For instance, as per data from the Office for National Statistics, a government department in the UK, there was a surge of $19.96 million (£18,161 million) in new construction activities in 2022, observed in November 2023 - with a growth of 16.8% in private sector projects and a rise of 13.1% in public sector projects. Hence, the burgeoning construction industry acts as a catalyst for the growth of the icynene spray foam insulation market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Icynene Spray Foam Insulation Market?

Major players in the Icynene Spray Foam Insulation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Covestro AG

• Johns Manville Corporation

• Soprema Group

• The Woodbridge Group

• CertainTeed Corporation

• Henry Company LLC

• NCFI Polyurethanes

• Carlisle Polyurethane Systems

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Icynene Spray Foam Insulation Market In The Future?

Leading players in the icynene spray foam insulation market are concentrating on the creation of inventive solutions, including open-cell spray polyurethane foam insulation to boost energy efficiency, enhance fire safety, and simplify the use in both home and commercial construction. Open-cell spray polyurethane foam insulation is a light, porous substance that provides excellent thermal insulation and noise reduction. For instance, Huntsman Building Solutions LLC, a US firm specializing in spray foam insulation production, released Icynene Xpress 55 in June 2024. This open-cell spray polyurethane foam insulation is specifically crafted for unventilated attics and crawl spaces, offering improved fire safety and energy efficiency without requiring an ignition barrier. It fulfils the AC-377 Appendix X, permitting its use without an ignition barrier provided the area is reserved for utility servicing. Significant safety and environmental standards are met by Icynene Xpress 55. It has a fire-safe composition which self-extinguishes once the flame source is removed, proving it a trustworthy and sustainable insulation solution for current construction.

What Segments Are Covered In The Icynene Spray Foam Insulation Market Report?

The icynene spray foam insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Open-Cell, Closed-Cel

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

4) By End-User: Contractors, Builders, Homeowners, Architects, Facility Managers

Subsegments:

1) By Open-Cell: Wall Insulation, Roof or Ceiling Insulation, Floor Insulation, Attic Insulation, Soundproofing Applications, Interior Retrofit Projects

2) By Closed-Cell: Exterior Wall Insulation, Basement or Crawl Space Insulation, Roof Deck Insulation, Cold Storage and Refrigeration, Industrial and Agricultural Buildings, Moisture Barrier Applications

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Icynene Spray Foam Insulation Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for Icynene spray foam insulation, according to the Icynene Spray Foam Insulation Global Market Report 2025. The report also forecasts the market's growth trajectory in this region. It provides comprehensive coverage of multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

