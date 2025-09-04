Home Services Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Home Services Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Home Services Market?

The size of the home services market has seen significant expansion in the past few years. This growth is projected to continue, with the market size escalating from $388.47 billion in 2024 to $424.86 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors contributing to this increase during the historical period include heightened urbanization, an expanding elderly population, greater disposable income, heightened usage of smartphones and internet, and the emergence of IoT technologies.

There is a prediction of solid expansion in the home services market within the next several years as it's projected to reach a worth of $599.91 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors such as an increasing trends towards convenience-centric lifestyles, surge in demand for customized services at home, growing usage of digital platforms, the broadening middle-class demographic, and heightened consciousness regarding home cleanliness and health contribute to this growth in the forecasted period. The period also sees trends such as artificial intelligence and automation developments, a transition to digital platforms, strides in smart home amalgamation, a move from one-time to subscription-based models, and progress in environmentally friendly solutions.

Download a free sample of the home services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26929&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Home Services Market?

The growth of the home services market is anticipated to be driven by the augmenting number of dual-income households. A dual-income household is one in which both adults or partners generate an income, commonly through full or part-time occupations. This arrangement enhances the total income of the household and often promotes a higher lifestyle quality. The surge in dual-income households is influenced by the need for increased family revenue and enhanced financial stability in the face of escalating living expenses. These households typically have less leisure time for domestic chores, thereby boosting the demand for home services having convenience and time-saving benefits. For example, Statistics Korea, a government agency of South Korea, revealed in June 2024, that since October 2023, there has been an increase in double-earner households by 268,000 households to 6.115 million, compared to the same duration in 2022. Thus, the burgeoning number of dual-income households is fuelling the expansion of the home services market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Home Services Market?

Major players in the Home Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Home Depot Inc.

• Lowe’s Companies Inc.

• UrbanClap Technologies India Private Limited

• Angi Inc.

• NoBroker Technologies Solutions Private Limited

• HomeAdvisor Inc.

• Houzz Inc.

• Thumbtack Inc.

• Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

• MyClean Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Home Services Sector?

Key enterprises within the home services sector are heavily investing in technological innovations, including service applications, to enhance the coordination of bookings, boost interactions with customers, provide real-time monitoring capabilities, and increase overall service productivity and consumer contentment. Service applications are digital mediums, accessible on mobile or the internet, that let users seamlessly book, organize and monitor home services like cleaning, repair-work, or upkeep in real-time. An example is GreenPal, a U.S based online portal that links homeowners with local, thoroughly vetted lawn care experts via its mobile and web app, which rolled out its 'on the spot' lawn care feature in Laredo, Texas, in May 2025. This digital method lets homeowners swiftly connect with trusted lawn care professionals who put forth competitive service bids. Utilizing the app, homeowners can weigh quotes, check the ratings of the service providers, schedule appointments and safely process payments, all under a no-binding contract setup. The ongoing development of GreenPal signifies its consistent progress in providing simplified, tech-assisted lawn care solutions throughout America.

What Segments Are Covered In The Home Services Market Report?

The home services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Home Care And Design, Repair And Maintenance, Health And Wellbeing (HWB), Other Types

2) By Deployment Type: Offline, Online

3) By Business Model: Commission-Based Platforms, Subscription-Based Platforms

4) By Service Provider Type: Independent Contractors, Small Businesses, Franchises, Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Home Care And Design: Interior Design, Home Cleaning, Landscaping And Gardening, Pest Control, Home Renovation And Remodeling, Furniture Assembly, Smart Home Installation, Home Organization

2) By Repair And Maintenance: Plumbing Services, Electrical Repairs, HVAC Maintenance, Appliance Repair, Roofing And Gutter Repair, Painting And Wall Repairs, Flooring Repairs, Handyman Services

3) By Health And Wellbeing (HWB): Elderly Care Services, Childcare Services, Fitness Training And Coaching, Mental Health Counseling, Nutrition And Diet Services, Home Nursing, Personal Care Assistance, Wellness And Spa Services

4) By Other Types: Moving And Relocation Services, Home Security Services, Cleaning Of Commercial Spaces, Pet Care Services, Laundry And Dry Cleaning, Event Planning And Hosting Assistance

View the full home services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Home Services Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for home services. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the quickest expansion rate in the forecast period. Areas examined in this 2025 Home Services Global Market Report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Home Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Online On Demand Home Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-on-demand-home-services-global-market-report

Retirement Home Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retirement-home-services-global-market-report

Home Improvement Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-improvement-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.