Evenly Orthodontics Recognized as Fast-Growing Leader in Tech-Enabled Orthodontic Care

Evenly Orthodontics shortens treatment timelines and empowers dentists to deliver specialist-level Invisalign services nationwide.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evenly Orthodontics , a fast-growing orthodontic technology company, is redefining how orthodontic care is delivered across the United States. By enabling general dentists to provide Invisalign treatment directly in their offices, the company has created a hybrid model that combines advanced technology, centralized orthodontic expertise, and remote monitoring to shorten treatment times and improve the patient experience.“Evenly was founded to make orthodontic treatment faster, more convenient, and more accessible,” said Dr. Wayne Hickory, Chief Clinical Officer and Invisalign pioneer. “Every treatment plan is supervised by a specialist, giving patients the confidence of expert oversight while staying connected to their trusted family dentist.”Meeting an Industry NeedBefore Evenly, dentists had limited options when it came to orthodontics: manage treatment themselves, refer patients out, or hire an in-house orthodontist at significant cost. Evenly Orthodontics offers a new model - bringing specialty-level care directly into the dental office without additional overhead.That approach proved timely. As COVID-19 accelerated demand for virtual and hybrid care, Evenly’s system offered a solution that was both efficient and clinically sound. By combining AI technology, remote monitoring, and orthodontist oversight, the company delivers results that patients and dentists can trust.In one of the Evenly Orthodontics reviews , Dr. Dorothy Drain noted, “Evenly is finishing our patient treatments in 6 to 12 months with faster and more accurate results. In the past, orthodontic cases we referred out were actually running for 2 to 3 years.”Comprehensive Support for Dentists and PatientsEvenly Orthodontics manages nearly every aspect of the process, from clinical design to administration. Treatment coordinators provide free consultations and 3D scans in dental offices. Expert orthodontists then create personalized Invisalign plans, with aligners delivered directly to the dentist’s office. Weekly virtual check-ins keep treatment on track, and patients receive free retainers at the end.The company also handles insurance verification, billing, financing, and collections. Dentists receive upfront profit per case, while patients enjoy continuous support through Evenly’s mobile treatment app and customer care team.“Working with Evenly has been flawless,” said Dr. Lyndsay McCaslin of Tarpon Springs, Florida. “Their system is outstanding for both doctor and patient, and we are now treating our patients in-house with Evenly’s expert orthodontists.”Growth and RecognitionSince its official launch in 2020, Evenly Orthodontics has expanded rapidly. The company now partners with more than 800 dental offices. In 2024, Evenly was included on LinkedIn’s Top Startups list, recognizing its innovative business model and workplace culture. With significant new investments, Evenly plans to expand its product offerings in 2025, including tools that further enhance treatment precision and improve the dentist–patient experience.Technology as a DifferentiatorAt the core of Evenly’s success is its use of advanced technology. The company employs AI-driven scanning, remote monitoring, and treatment protocols designed for efficiency. Dr. Hickory has pioneered applying aligners to complex cases, reducing the need for in-person visits through virtual check-ins while improving accuracy. This approach allows aligners to address multiple orthodontic issues at once—an advantage over braces, which typically work in stages.Community Impact and Core ValuesEvenly Orthodontics is guided by five core values: patient focus, innovation, agility, collaboration, and integrity. These values drive investments in technology, shape clear communication with patients, and ensure strong support for dentists.The company also makes social responsibility a priority. It has committed to cultural awareness training and partners with dental practices serving diverse communities. One of its most notable initiatives provides no out-of-pocket cost Invisalign treatment to first responders, including NYPD officers.“Giving back is part of who we are,” said Barry J. Beck, co-founder and CEO. “Whether it’s supporting dentists, patients, or communities, we want to make orthodontic care more accessible and meaningful.”About Evenly OrthodonticsFounded in 2019, Evenly Orthodontics is a Washington, D.C.-based company that partners with general dentists to deliver expert Invisalign treatment in-office. By combining advanced technology with orthodontist oversight, Evenly reduces treatment times while improving convenience and patient satisfaction. The company currently operates in over 800 dental offices nationwide and continues to expand its reach and impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.