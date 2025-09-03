Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to Exceed USD 12.5 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Infrastructure Expansion

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by expanding applications across construction, automotive, marine, and consumer goods industries. Known for their superior mechanical properties, corrosion resistance, cost efficiency, and adaptability, unsaturated polyester resins are emerging as a critical material in modern industrial production and infrastructure development.Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 12.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2035. Growth is primarily driven by increasing demand from the construction industry, which accounts for more than 30% of the total market share, alongside rising applications in automotive, marine, and renewable energy sectors.Request for sample copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=857 Key Players:• BASF• Interplastic Corporation• Polynt-Reichhold• Synthomer• Poliver S.r.l. Società Benefit• Evergreen Chemicals• DSM• Dow Inc.• DIC Corporation• Ineos Group• Polychem Resins Int Industries LLC• SHEPHERD CHEMICALSUnsaturated polyester resins are thermosetting polymers formed by the reaction of unsaturated acids and glycols. They are widely used in reinforced plastics and non-reinforced applications due to their versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. These resins play a pivotal role in producing fiberglass-reinforced plastics (FRP), which are extensively used in construction, marine, automotive, and electrical industries.With infrastructure projects booming worldwide and growing awareness about sustainable materials, manufacturers are increasingly developing bio-based and low-styrene UPR solutions to align with environmental regulations and end-user preferences.Key Market DriversBooming Construction SectorThe construction industry remains the largest end-user of unsaturated polyester resins. Rising demand for roofing materials, wall panels, and bathroom fixtures, combined with urbanization in emerging economies, is creating strong growth opportunities.Growing Adoption in Automotive and TransportationLightweight materials are critical to improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. UPR-based composites provide an ideal balance of strength, weight reduction, and cost, making them increasingly attractive in automotive, rail, and aerospace industries.Marine and Corrosion-Resistant ApplicationsUPRs are extensively used in marine applications due to their superior resistance to water, salt, and chemicals. The growth of the shipbuilding and leisure boat industry is further bolstering demand.Sustainability and InnovationManufacturers are focusing on eco-friendly formulations, such as bio-based resins and reduced volatile organic compound (VOC) variants, to comply with stringent environmental regulations and cater to the demand for sustainable solutions.Market Challenges• Despite promising opportunities, the market faces certain challenges:• Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Dependence on petrochemical feedstock exposes manufacturers to price fluctuations.• Environmental Concerns: The presence of styrene monomer raises sustainability and health concerns, prompting a shift toward greener alternatives.• Intense Market Competition: The presence of global and regional players makes the industry highly competitive, pushing innovation and cost-efficiency.By Region:• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaRegional AnalysisAsia Pacific dominates the global unsaturated polyester resins market, driven by infrastructure investments, expanding automotive production, and rising industrialization in China, India, and Southeast Asia.North America is witnessing steady demand in automotive, construction, and renewable energy applications.Europe emphasizes eco-friendly resin formulations, creating opportunities for bio-based UPR products.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, supported by urbanization and growth in marine and construction sectors.Market Trends• Shift Toward Bio-based UPRs: Rising emphasis on sustainability is encouraging manufacturers to develop bio-derived alternatives.• Advancement in Low-Styrene Resins: To address environmental concerns, low-emission resins are gaining traction.• Increased Use in Renewable Energy: UPRs are being used in wind turbine blades and solar panel components, driving future growth.• Digitalization and Smart Manufacturing: Companies are adopting advanced manufacturing techniques to improve product quality and reduce costs.Future OutlookThe global unsaturated polyester resins market is set for steady expansion through 2031, driven by innovation, sustainability, and demand from diverse end-use industries. The construction and automotive sectors will remain the primary growth engines, while marine and renewable energy applications offer new opportunities. 