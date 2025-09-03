At Money Expo Chile 2025, EBC Financial Group Calls for Turning Uncertainty into Strategy for the Country’s Investors

David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, speaks at Money Expo Chile 2025, urging investors to turn uncertainty into strategy while stressing education and discipline as tools for navigating global volatility.

David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd., underlined that education and discipline are key to navigating global volatility.

SANTIAGO, CHILE, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 3,000 professionals and more than 30 exhibitors in attendance, Money Expo Chile 2025 took place on 27 and 28 August at Espacio Riesco, establishing itself as a leading forum for analysing the economic outlook of Chile and Latin America. Within this context, EBC Financial Group presented an approach centred on financial education, disciplined risk management and strategic thinking as levers for local investors to turn volatility into informed and sustainable decisions.

A Challenging Backdrop for Chile

The discussions unfolded against a backdrop in which Chile continues to face inflationary pressures above the Central Bank’s target and tariff adjustments that weigh on the short term, while structural challenges remain in stimulating investment and productivity. In light of this, EBC Financial Group emphasised that mere access to trading platforms is not sufficient; the true differentiator lies in reading the context, managing risk, and acting with discipline.

“From Chaos to Strategy”: Key Insights From the Keynote

In his keynote address, “From Chaos to Strategy: How LATAM Investors Can Rise Above Uncertainty”, David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd., traced a journey through the crises that have shaped the region in recent decades — from the debt crises of the 1980s to the impact of the pandemic — in order to extract lessons of resilience that remain relevant today. He highlighted that international trade tensions, interest rate cycles and commodity volatility require investors to combine continuous education, a long-term vision and rigorous risk management strategies. At the same time, he pointed to opportunities linked to nearshoring, export diversification and LATAM’s role as a key global supplier of resources.

What David Barrett Said

“One of Latin America’s greatest strengths today lies in its improved fundamentals — from better-managed FX reserves and stronger economic governance to the global demand for commodities such as lithium, copper, soybeans, and oil.” stated David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd.

“Together, these elements provide a solid foundation that cushions external shocks and positions the region for sustainable long-term growth.” added David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd.

Engagement with The Financial Community

In addition to its role in the conference agenda, EBC Financial Group held meetings with media, clients and stakeholders from the financial ecosystem to deepen alliances and promote responsible trading practices. The firm’s presence at Money Expo Chile 2025 reinforced the importance of providing local support in Spanish, together with robust regulatory frameworks and analytical tools that raise the industry standard.

Commitment to Chile and Latin America

EBC Financial Group’s participation in Santiago aligns with its mission to empower investors in the region through practical education and strategic guidance. Since December 2023, the firm has trained more than 4,000 traders across LATAM through training sessions, webinars and local support — a model designed to transform mere access into decision-making capability and to turn uncertainty into sustainable opportunity.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the observations of EBC Financial Group and all its global entities. It is not financial or investment advice. Trading in commodities and foreign exchange (FX) involves significant risk of loss, potentially exceeding your initial investment. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making any trading or investment decisions, as EBC Financial Group and its entities are not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

