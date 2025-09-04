High Pressure Grouting Machine Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

High Pressure Grouting Machine Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's High Pressure Grouting Machine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The High Pressure Grouting Machine Market Through 2025?

The market for high pressure grouting machines has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. The market, which was valued at $1.33 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $1.45 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This historical growth trend can be linked to the escalating demand for robust construction processes in infrastructure projects, growing use in dam and tunneling applications, the expansion in high-rise building projects, an enhanced focus on ground stabilization within the mining sector, and the increased application of sophisticated grouting techniques in metro rail projects.

In the coming years, a robust expansion is anticipated in the market for high-pressure grouting machines, which is projected to increase to $2.03 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This substantial growth during the forecasted period can be ascribed to a surge in investments towards smart city infrastructure, growing interest in renewable energy projects, increased requirement for soil stabilization due to urban development, proliferating uses in underground utility installations, and an intensified emphasis on automation and accuracy in grouting systems. Key market trends over the forecast period encompass advancements in robotic and remote-controlled grouting systems, inventive eco-friendly and low-emission grouting materials, the incorporation of IoT and AI for immediate monitoring, the creation of multifunctional grouting apparatus, and the preference for modular and compact machine designs.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The High Pressure Grouting Machine Market?

The upswing in mining activities is projected to spur the expansion of the high pressure grouting machine market. Mining represents a key method for the extraction of natural assets, including minerals, metals, and fossil fuels, using techniques such as digging, drilling, and blasting. The surge in mining activities is driven by the escalating demand for base materials utilized in renewable energy technologies, for example, lithium, cobalt, and rare elements found in batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels. High pressure grouting machinery proves vital for mining operations, as it aids in fortifying underground rock structures by injecting grout into fractures. This process increases the stability of structures and minimizes the potential for collapses during excavation. As an illustration, in January 2025, the United States Geological Survey, a scientific government body, indicated that the 2024 value of US metal mine production was $33.5 billion, marking a slight increase from $33 billion in 2023. Thus, the proliferation of mining activities fuels the expansion of the high pressure grouting machine market. Similarly, escalating investment in infrastructure development, driven by increased urbanization and the need for durable infrastructure, is boosting the high pressure grouting machine market. The term infrastructure development investment signifies capital allocated for the construction and improvement of hard assets such as roads, bridges, and utilities. The climb in infrastructure investments is spurred on by heightened urbanization, leading to a surge in demand for superior transportation and utility networks to accommodate expanding populations. Investment in infrastructure development bolsters the high pressure grouting machine market, as such machines play a pivotal role in soil stabilization and foundation reinforcement across significant construction projects including tunnels, bridges, and dams. This underpins the creation of safe and durable structures. For instance, as specified by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK-based statistical body, in July 2024, the 2023 infrastructure investment totalled $17.66 billion (£13.8 billion), representing a 3.9% uptick over 2022. Therefore, the rising investment in infrastructure development is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the high pressure grouting machine market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The High Pressure Grouting Machine Market?

Major players in the High Pressure Grouting Machine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Atlas Copco AB

• RPM International Inc.

• Mapei S.p.A.

• Graco Inc.

• Putzmeister Holding GmbH

• Fosroc International Ltd.

• Normet Group Oy

• Ischebeck TITAN GmbH

• Zhengzhou Gaode Equipment Co. Ltd.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The High Pressure Grouting Machine Market

The high pressure grouting machine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cement Grouting, Polyurethene Grouting, Acrylic Grouting, Epoxy Grouting, Other Types Of Grouting

2) By Application: Construction, Infrastructure Repair, Soil Stabilization, Leak Sealing, Ground Improvement

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

4) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Cement Grouting: Portland Cement Grouting, Microfine Cement Grouting, Bentonite-Cement Grouting, Fly Ash-Cement Grouting

2) By Polyurethane Grouting: Single-Component Polyurethane Grouting, Dual-Component Polyurethane Grouting, Hydrophobic Polyurethane Grouting, Hydrophilic Polyurethane Grouting

3) By Acrylic Grouting: Polyacrylate Grouting, Acrylamide Grouting, Methacrylate Grouting

4) By Epoxy Grouting: Solvent-Free Epoxy Grouting, Water-Based Epoxy Grouting, Fast-Curing Epoxy Grouting

5) By Other Types of Grouting: Silicate Grouting, Bitumen Grouting, Resin-Based Grouting, Latex Modified Grouting

Global High Pressure Grouting Machine Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share for high pressure grouting machines, and it is predicted to continue its rapid growth in the forecast period. The High Pressure Grouting Machine Global Market Report 2025 discusses this along with other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

