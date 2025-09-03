A place to call home for South Australian defence and space companies visiting London

Release date: 03/09/25

A new landing pad for SA defence and space companies visiting and doing business in the United Kingdom has been established in London in partnership with the Office of the Agent General.

The workspace and boardroom facilities will be provided for companies doing business in UK and is part of a holistic South Australian government strategy to support local companies to access the UK supply chain for defence and space opportunities, including under the AUKUS trilateral agreement.

The Office of the Agent General and Defence SA’s Defence Industry Director – UK will be on hand to provide advice and work with the companies as they look to expand their footprint in the UK.

Through activities such as supporting industry delegations to the UK, meeting with key UK government and Defence personnel, and the creation of the role of Defence Industry Director – UK, the South Australian Government is supporting industry to strengthen ties and unlock opportunities on defence projects.

At least five South Australian defence and space enterprises have now established a presence in the UK and access to these facilities will make it easier for more companies to follow suit.

The Office of Agent General is one of 17 overseas offices that collectively form the Department of State Development’s global trade and investment network.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The AUKUS agreement is opening the door for increased opportunities with our UK partners.

The UK Defence and Space Landing Pad will alleviate the stress involved in securing office space in central London for SA companies looking to establish a base and secure business opportunities.

This is another example of how the State Government is helping the SA defence industry maximise the benefits of AUKUS and enter global supply chains.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our Government is committed to ensuring South Australian companies are supported in their endeavours to do business globally, and this is a tangible way that we can provide that support in the UK.

Across our global trade and investment network we have 25 dedicated staff – including the Agent General – working tirelessly to further the interests of South Australia in key markets.