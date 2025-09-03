Shale Gas Market Growth Fueled by Fracking Technology and Energy Demand

Shale Gas Market to Reach $130.3 Billion by 2030, Growing at 8.5% CAGR

Global shale gas market to reach $130.3B by 2030, driven by rising energy demand, fracking technology, and power generation needs.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The shale gas market is experiencing significant growth as global energy demand rises and innovative drilling technologies make extraction more efficient. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global shale gas market size was valued at $57.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $130.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/457 🔎 What is Shale Gas?Shale gas is a type of natural gas trapped within fine-grained sedimentary rocks known as shales. It is typically stored in three forms:Free gas: trapped within the pores and fractures of the rock.Adsorbed gas: attached to organic matter and clays.Dissolved gas: stored within organic materials.The extraction of shale gas became economically feasible with the combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing (fracking), which unlocked reserves that were once inaccessible. Shale reservoirs can extend up to 500 meters and are often interbedded with siltstone or fine sandstone, creating vast opportunities for energy production.⚡ Market Drivers and OpportunitiesRising Energy Demand – As global electricity consumption increases; shale gas is positioned as a reliable and cost-effective energy source.Technological Innovations – Advances in horizontal and rotary fracking have boosted production efficiency.Power Generation Demand – Shale gas is emerging as a cleaner alternative to coal, contributing to lower emissions.Government Support – Investments in infrastructure and energy security strategies are fueling shale gas adoption.At the same time, environmental concerns over hydraulic fracturing and fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices remain challenges for market expansion. However, the growing adoption of sustainable energy strategies presents new opportunities.📊 Shale Gas Market SegmentationThe shale gas market analysis covers segmentation by technology, end-user, and region.By Technology:Vertical Fracking – Emerged as the global leader in 2020.Horizontal Fracking – Widely adopted for large-scale extraction.Rotary Fracking – Gaining traction with improved drilling capabilities.By End-User:Power Generation – Largest segment in 2020 and expected to maintain dominance.Residential & Commercial – Increasing adoption for heating and fuel.Industrial & Transportation – Significant demand for energy-intensive operations.🌎 Regional InsightsNorth America dominates the shale gas market due to early adoption of fracking technology and large-scale reserves. The U.S. has led global shale gas production, rejuvenating its natural gas industry.Asia-Pacific is expected to record strong growth, driven by rising industrialization and energy consumption in emerging economies such as China and India.Europe is investing heavily in shale exploration but faces regulatory challenges.LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) holds untapped potential with ongoing exploration activities.Procure This Report (324 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bbc1ca6566c7ce2ffd977b795148f36a 🏢 Key Market PlayersThe shale gas industry is competitive, with major players adopting partnerships, acquisitions, and advanced technologies to expand production. Key companies include:Southwestern Energy CompanyEQT CorporationEquinor ASARepsol SASinopecChesapeake Energy CorporationRoyal Dutch Shell PLCExxon Mobil CorporationChevron CorporationPetroChinaThese players are focusing on sustainability, efficiency, and global expansion to capture a larger market share.📉 Impact of COVID-19 on the Shale Gas MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the global shale gas market growth. Demand for oil and gas plummeted due to lockdowns, collapsing prices and halting investments. Key impacts included:Sharp Decline in Demand – Global gas consumption fell across OECD and non-OECD regions. Europe recorded a 7% year-on-year decline in early 2020.Bankruptcies and Capital Losses – The U.S. shale industry reported more than 190 bankruptcies since 2010 and $450 billion in impaired capital.Oversupply Challenges – Excess natural gas supply pushed spot indices to historic lows.Investment Delays – LNG projects worth 14 billion cubic feet per day capacity faced delays due to uncertain market conditions.However, the shale gas market is gradually recovering with renewed investments, particularly in the U.S., where shale production remains a backbone of the energy industry.🔮 Future OutlookLooking ahead, the shale gas market forecast remains promising. With technological advancements in fracking, growing power generation demand, and government-driven investments, the shale gas industry is set to expand significantly.North America will continue to lead production, while Asia-Pacific offers the fastest growth opportunities. Despite environmental concerns, shale gas will play a critical role in the global energy transition, offering a bridge between fossil fuels and renewable energy.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/457 ✅ ConclusionThe shale gas market is projected to nearly double its size, reaching $130.3 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand, innovative fracking technologies, and growing reliance on natural gas for power generation. Although the industry faced severe challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, its recovery signals a strong future ahead. Shale gas will remain a key contributor to global energy security, supporting both industrial and residential sectors in the years to come.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Shale Gas MarketOil Shale MarketSyngas MarketIndustrial Gases MarketPortland, Seattle, Tacoma Industrial Gases MarketLas Vegas Industrial Gases MarketIndustrial Nitrogen MarketNitrogen Oxide Control Systems MarketRenewable Energy MarketLiquid Hydrogen Micro Bulking Systems MarketGreen Hydrogen MarketHydrogen Storage MarketClean Hydrogen MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.