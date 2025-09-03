Submit Release
Parade dedicated to the 80th Anniversary of the Chinese people’s resistance against Japanese aggression and the Victory in World War II got underway

AZERBAIJAN, September 3 - 03 September 2025, 05:00

A parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression and the Victory in World War II has started in Beijing, the capital of China.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at Tiananmen Square in Beijing to observe the parade.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

