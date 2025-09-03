FM Construction Group Launches FM Remodeling to Focus on High-End Single-Family Renovations in the Tri-State Area

FM Remodeling: Roofing - Siding - Doors - Windows

FM Construction Group launches FM Remodeling, a new division focused on premium single-family home renovations across the Tri-State area.

EAST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FM Construction Group, a trusted name in commercial and residential construction throughout the Tri-State area, has officially launched FM Remodeling, a new division dedicated exclusively to premium single-family home renovations.

Backed by over 30 years of regional construction experience, FM Remodeling brings the full weight of FM Construction Group’s resources, trades network, and industry relationships to bear in the residential remodeling space. This expansion reflects the company’s long-term vision to deliver sharper, stronger, and smarter living environments tailored to modern homeowners.

“FM Remodeling is not just another contractor,” said James Pezzanite, Project Manager and Head of Operations for FM Remodeling. “We’re bringing commercial-grade efficiency and craftsmanship to every single-family home we touch; delivering projects faster, without compromising on detail or design. With FM Construction Group behind us, we have the manpower, materials, and systems to execute high-quality remodels at scale.”

FM Remodeling’s services include:

- Roofing

- Siding

- Windows

- Doors

- Whole-home exterior upgrades

Currently serving New Jersey and the greater Tri-State area, FM Remodeling is already ramping up residential projects with a full team in place and a commitment to service excellence.

James Pezzanite, who brings over 20 years of local construction experience to the role, is leading FM Remodeling from the ground up. He will oversee all operations, from estimating and project management to homeowner consultations and quality assurance. “While I’m still getting fully acclimated with FM’s systems,” Pezzanite added, “I’m hands-on with every client from start to finish. We’re here to elevate expectations.”

