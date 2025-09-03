$6 million boost for animal rehoming organisations

Wednesday, 3 September 2025

The state’s animal rehoming organisations will receive much needed support to continue their valuable work helping vulnerable cats and dogs, thanks to a $6 million funding injection from the Minns Labor Government.

The Companion Animal Welfare and Rehoming Grant program will provide grants of between $10,000 and $100,000 to eligible rehoming organisations and registered charities based in NSW.

Since 2020/21, on average these organisations have received more than 10,000 animals per year. The grant program will see $1.5 million a year available per year for four years to help organisations cover the costs associated with caring and rehoming companion animals across the state.

This support for animal rehoming organisations comes as the Minns Labor Government is undertaking the first review of the Companion Animals Act in over 20 years.

The review is examining all aspects of the care and management of pet dogs and cats, including ways to minimise the number of animals entering the rehoming system in the first place.

The government held three stakeholder workshops with close to 200 attendees and is examining over 3,600 public submissions that will inform the review.

Information on how to submit an application for the Companion Animal Welfare and Rehoming Grant program is on the Office of Local Government website: https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/councils/responsible-pet-ownership/companion-animal-welfare-grants/

Applications for the first round for a share of $1.5 million in funding close at 5pm on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“Rescuing, fostering and rehoming cats and dogs is only possible because of the volunteers who give up their time and often their own money to protect abandoned animals from a cruel fate.

“These organisations do incredible and often thankless work in our community, helping thousands of animals find loving homes each year.

“We recognise they are under increased pressure and need a helping hand.

“These grants will play an important role supporting community organisations dedicated to improving the standards of animal welfare through looking after our most vulnerable animals.

“I encourage all eligible organisations to take advantage of this program and apply for funding.

“The more organisations we can support, the better the outcomes will be for animals that want nothing more than a loving home.”

