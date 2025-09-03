Power Star’s Creative THINK TANK Unveils Mistress Moody Ruby — A Cinematic Pirate Saga for Page and Screen

Fierce and fearless: Captain Ruby leads an all-female crew in Mistress Moody Ruby, a new high-seas saga from Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK. Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK, a global studio developing original content for film, television, publishing, and music.

Set in the Golden Age of Piracy, this epic tale follows Captain Ruby—leader of an all-female crew—on a legendary quest for truth, treasure, and freedom.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK announces its newest cinematic saga: Mistress Moody Ruby – A Tale of the Most Feared Pirate of the Golden Age Developed as both a cinematic film treatment and a full-length novel, Mistress Moody Ruby brings to life a high-seas adventure centered on one of history’s boldest and most feared female pirates. Poised to reimagine the pirate genre, the story immerses readers and viewers in a world of power, myth, and rebellion.Set during the turbulent Golden Age of Piracy, Mistress Moody Ruby introduces Captain Ruby, a formidable and elusive leader whose name is feared across the seas. Known for her crimson tricorn and piercing gaze, Ruby commands The Scarlet Tempest, a ship crewed by fifty fiercely loyal women. Each member of her crew—once an outlaw, survivor, or rebel—has found purpose beneath her red sails.Ruby’s crew includes Haddie “Iron Spine” MacLeod, a steadfast first mate; Esme “Whisper” Delgado, a navigator who sails by the stars; and Anaïs “Firebrand” Duval, a fearless quartermaster with a flair for explosives. Bound by more than the pursuit of treasure, these women share an unshakable commitment to freedom.But Ruby’s legend isn’t built on cannon fire alone. At its core is a locked, iron-bound treasure map—shrouded in myth and said to lead to the fabled Isle of Eternity. The map promises more than riches; it may hold secrets powerful enough to shake empires and uncover the truth behind Ruby’s own mysterious past.As The Scarlet Tempest sets sail on its most perilous voyage, dark storms gather, enemies close in, and rumors of ancient curses haunt their path. Ruby’s resolve proves as unyielding as the sea, driving them through danger and legend alike.Their quest tests the limits of loyalty and courage, leading to a final showdown on the mist-shrouded Isle of Eternity. There, amid jagged cliffs and swirling myth, Ruby confronts her rival, the ruthless Captain Blackthorn, in a decisive battle where freedom and fate collide.But the true treasure lies not in gold, but in wisdom—ancient scrolls revealing the secrets of the sea, the stars, and sovereignty—and a vision of freedom no empire can command.Mistress Moody Ruby: A Tale of the Most Feared Pirate of the Golden Age is a sweeping tribute to resilience, rebellion, and the unbreakable will of women charting their own course. Blending myth, danger, and unforgettable characters, both the novel and the film treatment invite audiences into a world where the call of the ocean is rivaled only by the fight for liberation.Captain Ruby’s journey is only beginning. As The Scarlet Tempest sails ever onward, this epic tale now seeks bold partners to carry its legend to the world.An Invitation to Studios, Platforms, and Literary AgentsPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK invites studios, networks, and streaming platforms to join forces in bringing this cinematic saga to life. The completed manuscript of Mistress Moody Ruby is now available to literary agents seeking the next breakout heroine of the high seas. With gripping drama, fierce characters, and mythic scale, this bold new property offers a rare opportunity to captivate global audiences.About Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANKPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK is a global studio at the forefront of original content development across film, television, publishing, and music. Known for pushing boundaries, the THINK TANK produces visionary treatments, groundbreaking manuscripts, and captivating children’s literature, while also offering strategic PR and digital media consulting.Fueled by bold storytelling and a passion for diverse voices, the THINK TANK transforms ideas into powerful stories that entertain, enlighten, and leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.For more information, contact:Power Star Entertainment Creative THINK TANKPhone: 877-836-2556Website: www.PowerStarEntertainment.com

