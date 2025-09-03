Canine Companions Expands Its Service Dog Mission with Integration of Partner Nonprofit Early Alert Canines

Canine Companions 50th Anniversary logo Together, Canine Companions and Early Alert Canines will carry forward a unified mission to harness the power of professionally trained service dogs to restore freedom and independence to those living with disabilities. Since 1975, Canine Companions has placed more than 8,300 service dogs, all given 100% free of charge to individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities, and to professionals working in healthcare, education and criminal justice.

Union strengthens commitment to leading service dog training innovation and expanding access

For years, Canine Companions and Early Alert Canines have shared a trusted, collaborative friendship.” — Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National nonprofit Canine Companions , the first and most trusted provider of expertly trained service dogs in the United States, is proud to announce the integration of long-time partner organization Early Alert Canines . This strategic union reflects a commitment to continue pioneering new ways for these extraordinary dogs to serve people in need. Since 1975 , Canine Companions has placed more than 8,300 service dogs, all given 100% free of charge to individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities, and to professionals working in healthcare, education or criminal justice. Canine Companion teaches its dogs 45+ specific skills to assist their human partners, and over the past 15 years, Early Alert Canines has selected 63 Canine Companions dogs that are better suited for scent-based medical work. They have become diabetic alert dogs, providing life-saving early warning to changing blood glucose levels among insulin-dependent individuals.“For years, Canine Companions and Early Alert Canines have shared a trusted, collaborative friendship,” said Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions. “This partnership has demonstrated the transformative power of high-tailored dog training to meet specific human health challenges. By formally bringing our two missions together we’re both honoring the incredible work that Early Alert Canines has done and multiplying the collective impact we can make together.”Importantly, Canine Companions welcomes and will retain all staff, volunteer corps, and donor community of Early Alert Canines. The current programs and client support that Early Alert Canines offers will continue uninterrupted and will be fully supported by Canine Companions’ national infrastructure and resources.Early Alert Canines CEO Carol Edwards shared, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Canine Companions program! This is an incredible opportunity to further our missions and deepen our impact through collaboration, innovation and shared purpose. I’m so excited for the possibilities this partnership opens up—for our teams, our dogs, and most importantly, the people we serve.”“Canine Companions’ board and leadership team view this integration as a focused investment into serving more people, in more ways than ever before. Canine Companions reaffirms its role as an innovator in the field of human-canine partnership, and we are proud of the vision and responsibility demonstrated in this decision,” said John Sabo, Board Chair of Canine Companions’ board of directors.Together, Canine Companions and Early Alert Canines will carry forward a unified mission to harness the power of professionally trained service dogs to restore freedom and independence to those living with disabilities.About Canine CompanionsNational nonprofit Canine Companions is celebrating 50 years of empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence — and it all started with a service dog named Abdul. Canine Companions invented the concept of the modern service dog in 1975 and has since placed more than 8,300 expertly trained dogs at no cost to clients, entirely supported by donations. Today, as America’s first and largest provider of service dogs, Canine Companions leverages seven locations across the country to serve adults, children and veterans with disabilities as well as professionals working in health care, law enforcement and educational settings in all 50 states. Donate, volunteer and learn more at canine.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.