Contact: Daniel Scharfenberger

Release Date: September 02, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces $11.6 million Bridge Rehabilitation in Town of Fallsburg, Sullivan County New Deck and Superstructure Will Extend Service Life of Bridge Carrying State Route 42 and State Route 52 over Neversink River New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of an $11.6 million project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying State Route 42 and State Route 52 over the Neversink River in the Town of Fallsburg, Sullivan County. The project will replace the bridge deck and make other improvements to enhance safety and mobility along a key travel link that serves as a gateway to the Catskills and its many popular destinations. State Route 42 stretches from the Delaware River Valley into the heart of the Catskills, connecting the communities of Port Jervis and Monticello with the Town of Fallsburg. State Route 52 runs through Sullivan County providing links to Narrowsburg and Liberty from Fallsburg. Both highways join into one road in the Hamlet of Woodbourne, where this project is located. “The Catskills feature some of New York’s most exciting recreational attractions and beautiful scenery and we are committed to making sure the journey to reach them is as pleasant and hassle free as possible,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The rehabilitation of this bridge in the Town of Fallsburg will modernize a vital connector used by residents and visitors alike and will help keep hikers, anglers, skiers and others coming to the region for decades to come.” The project will extend the service life of the two-span, 202-foot bridge – which was built in 1983 – by at least 50 years. Work includes the replacement of the bridge deck and superstructure. Weather resistant steel girders will negate the need for painting and reduce long-term maintenance costs. The rehabilitated structure will also require fewer bridge joints, further reducing long-term maintenance needs. Sidewalks will be upgraded and 300 feet of new asphalt will be laid down on either side of the bridge. Congressman Josh Riley said, “The Route 42 and 52 bridge over the Neversink River is a lifeline for Sullivan County, and I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for making this project a priority. I’m glad to see federal transportation funds helping to move it forward, and I’ll keep working to make sure communities across Upstate New York get their fair share of investments like this.” Assembly Member Paula Elaine Kay said, "This bridge is a vital connection for our community, and I’m glad to see the state making this investment. These improvements will make travel safer and help keep Sullivan County moving forward." The project will begin with the installation of a temporary bridge to maintain two-way traffic flow during construction. Pedestrians will also be able to use the temporary bridge. The new traffic pattern is scheduled to begin in late September. Motorists are reminded to follow the traffic signal, and drive slowly through the work zone. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2026. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.