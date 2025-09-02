Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Launches Engage Hawai‘i Website, Giving Residents a Voice on Land Leases and Other Issues

Submit Release
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
 

GOVERNOR GREEN LAUNCHES ENGAGE HAWAI‘I WEBSITE, GIVING RESIDENTS A VOICE ON ARMY LAND LEASES AND OTHER PRESSING ISSUES
 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 2, 2025  

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the launch of Engage.Hawaii.gov, a new public website designed to promote government transparency and encourage civic engagement on some of the most pressing issues facing the state.

The website will make its debut by tackling the issue of the future U.S. Army land leases in Hawaiʻi, which will have widespread ramifications for Hawai‘i residents across the state, as well as thousands of Hawaiʻi’s military families.

“Decisions about Hawai‘i’s lands are decisions about our future,” said Governor Green. “The Army’s current leases expire in 2029 and while federal leaders have emphasized national security concerns, they’ve also indicated they could act through eminent domain, which would leave Hawai‘i with nothing in return. We must stand firm and ensure our people’s voices are at the center of these negotiations.”

At launch, Engage.Hawaii.gov provides residents with access to background materials and updates on lease discussions. This includes a public engagement form that will allow residents to directly share their opinions and concerns, as well as issue-specific pages where users can track proposals, review formal documents and see how community input is being incorporated into decisions.

Over time, the site will expand beyond land leases to cover other major statewide initiatives such as the Green Fee, climate resilience efforts and policies on housing, healthcare and more. The goal is to build a central hub for transparency and participation, where residents can engage directly with the state government on issues that affect them most.

“Our goal is to make government more open, accessible and collaborative,” Governor Green said. “Engage.Hawaii.gov is a place where residents can share their manaʻo and help shape solutions for Hawai‘i’s future. This is just the beginning — as the site grows, so will the opportunities for our community to be heard.”

The Office of the Governor will continue discussions with federal leaders and provide timely updates through this new platform as negotiations and other key initiatives progress.

 Media Contacts:  

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected] 

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

