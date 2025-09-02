Temporary Location for IowaWORKS Sioux City
Due to a maintenance issue, the Sioux City IowaWORKS office will be temporarily relocated until work is completed.
Customers can receive services at the following temporary location. The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will also be present to help individuals seeking services next to the main IowaWORKS Center (located at 2508 4th St).
Temporary Location
- Western Iowa Tech Community College
- 4647 Stone Ave
- Parking lot 2, Entrance 7, Lab v150
- Sioux City, IA 51106
Office hours and contact information for IowaWORKS Sioux City remain the same:
Hours
- 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
Contact
