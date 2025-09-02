Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,332 in the last 365 days.

Temporary Location for IowaWORKS Sioux City

Due to a maintenance issue, the Sioux City IowaWORKS office will be temporarily relocated until work is completed. 

Customers can receive services at the following temporary location. The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will also be present to help individuals seeking services next to the main IowaWORKS Center (located at 2508 4th St).

Temporary Location

  • Western Iowa Tech Community College
  • 4647 Stone Ave
  • Parking lot 2, Entrance 7, Lab v150
  • Sioux City, IA 51106

Office hours and contact information for IowaWORKS Sioux City remain the same:

Hours

  • 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary Location for IowaWORKS Sioux City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more