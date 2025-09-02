Temporary Location for IowaWORKS Sioux City

Due to a maintenance issue, the Sioux City IowaWORKS office will be temporarily relocated until work is completed.

Customers can receive services at the following temporary location. The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will also be present to help individuals seeking services next to the main IowaWORKS Center (located at 2508 4th St).

Temporary Location

Western Iowa Tech Community College

4647 Stone Ave

Parking lot 2, Entrance 7, Lab v150

Sioux City, IA 51106

Office hours and contact information for IowaWORKS Sioux City remain the same:

Hours

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Contact