Smash Iron Online Launches Breakthrough Health Workshop Beginning September 9

Most people don’t fail because they lack motivation. They fail because they lack leadership, systems, and consistency. This workshop is built to give you all three.” — Carlo Paredes, founder of Smash Iron Fitness

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smash Iron Online, the new digital platform from Smash Iron Fitness founder Carlo Paredes, is announcing the launch of The Breakthrough Health Workshop, a recurring three-day program designed to reset the body, rewire the mind, and build long-term health results.

The workshop will be held every Tuesday through Thursday beginning September 9 and continuing weekly through September 25, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m. PST. Sessions will be available online worldwide, with V-VIP options offered in Las Vegas.

Each three-day workshop is structured to address the most common barriers to sustainable health:

- Day 1: Identity & Mindset Reset - Participants uncover the real reasons they feel stuck, create a purpose-driven “why” and build unshakable foundations.

- Day 2: Nutrition & Movement Made Simple - Attendees learn to fuel their bodies without extremes, adopt overlooked fat-loss methods, and build habits that last.

- Day 3: Sleep, Structure & Sustainability - The program closes with strategies to combat burnout, improve routines, and implement a 90-day lifestyle blueprint.

Admission tiers include General Admission ($47), VIP ($197) with exclusive Q&A and lifetime access to recordings, and V-VIP ($197) for Las Vegas participants, which includes a one-month membership to Smash Iron Fitness located at 2350 S Rainbow Blvd Suite 8, Las Vegas, NV 89146.

“Most people don’t fail because they lack motivation. They fail because they lack leadership, systems, and consistency,” said Carlo Paredes, founder of Smash Iron Fitness and Smash Iron Online. “This workshop is built to give you all three.”

Event Details

- Event: The Breakthrough Health Workshop

- Schedule: Sep 9-11, Sep 16-18, Sep 23-25, 2025

- Time: 9-11 a.m. PST

- Location: Online (worldwide access) + VIP / V-VIP Las Vegas access

- Tickets: $47 - $197 (limited availability)

- Registration: www.smashirononline.com

Participants and media are encouraged to follow @smashirononline on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and ongoing health strategies throughout the workshop series.

About Smash Iron Online

Smash Iron Online is the home of The Breakthrough Health Workshop, a recurring three-day program designed to help participants reset their bodies, rewire their mindsets, and create lasting health results. Founded in Las Vegas by Carlo Paredes, Rob Gough, and Danielle Perea, Smash Iron Online blends fitness expertise, digital infrastructure, and integrated marketing to deliver transformation at scale.

Paredes, a transformation coach and founder of Smash Iron Fitness, created the workshop after mentoring thousands through fitness, nutrition, and mindset coaching. Gough, founder of Infinite Funnels, brings more than a decade of experience in affiliate marketing, digital strategy, and sales funnel automation, ensuring seamless online delivery. Perea, founder of Golden Hour Co. Digital agency and awarded Best Digital Marketing Agency in Las Vegas, leads brand positioning, marketing strategy, and public relations.

Together, the Smash Iron Online leadership team is committed to building programs rooted in discipline, structure, and measurable results.

For more information, visit www.smashirononline.com or follow @smashirononline on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.