Governor Stein Provides His First NC Strong Update

Today Governor Josh Stein held the first NC Strong Update, updating the public on the progress the state has made to lead in artificial intelligence (AI), create jobs, achieve educational excellence in public schools, and ensure preparedness before natural disasters strike.

Artificial Intelligence Accelerator and Leadership Council

Governor Stein signed an executive order on artificial intelligence, establishing an AI Accelerator, through the Department of Information Technology, and the North Carolina AI Leadership Council. The AI Accelerator will serve as a hub for AI governance, research, development, partnership, and training within state government. The AI Leadership Council will advise the Governor and state agencies to ensure North Carolina becomes a national leader in AI literacy, governance, and deployment that benefits our people, communities, and economy. Secretary of Information Technology Teena Piccione and Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley will co-chair the AI Leadership Council.

“North Carolina will be stronger if we are equipped to embrace the opportunities and take on the challenges that AI presents,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This council will modernize our state’s approach to using AI to enhance government operations, drive economic growth, and improve North Carolinians’ lives.”

“I am honored to chair this council dedicated to strategically harnessing the exponential potential of AI for the benefit of North Carolina’s people, businesses, and communities,” said NCDIT Secretary Teena Piccione, co-chair of the Council. “The AI Accelerator, along with our other initiatives, puts us in a strong position to implement swift and transformative solutions that will not only position North Carolina at the forefront of technological innovation but also uphold the latest standards of data privacy and security.”

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of work and industry, and North Carolina has a unique opportunity to lead in this transformation,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, co-chair of the Council. “I’m honored to help guide the state’s AI strategy so we can unlock economic growth, attract innovation, and prepare our workforce for the jobs of tomorrow."

Click here to read Executive Order 24: Advancing Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence That Benefits all North Carolinians

Economic Updates

Governor Stein recently attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s new Mebane facility as well as the groundbreaking for Genentech’s facility in Holly Springs – two projects that are bringing more than 500 jobs to the Triangle.

Today Governor Stein and Secretary of Commerce Lilley also highlighted the state’s Strategic Economic Development Plan, which is currently seeking input from North Carolinians to chart a collaborative, forward-looking roadmap for North Carolina’s economic future.

“Companies choose to plant and grow their roots here in North Carolina – the top state for business – because of our world-class workforce, unmatched quality of life, and top-tier research institutions,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud of our state’s strength, especially in high-demand sectors like biotech and advanced manufacturing, and I look forward to hearing from North Carolinians as we chart our way forward economically.”

“North Carolina upholds its status as a top state for business as companies continue to expand their operations across our state,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We are a hotbed for economic investment, and this new strategic plan will continue that momentum as more jobs, especially in high-growth, high-tech industries, come to our state.”

CNBC recently ranked North Carolina the Top State for Business, highlighting the state’s business-friendly environment and workforce. More than 840 life science companies do business in North Carolina, employing more than 225,000 North Carolinians. Since taking office in January, Governor Stein has announced more than $19 billion in new investments and more than 25,000 new, good-paying jobs coming to North Carolina.

Click here to learn more about the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Strategic Economic Development Plan.

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) Strategic Plan

Governor Stein highlighted the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) strategic plan, which was unanimously approved by the State Board of Education. The strategic plan – a joint initiative between NCDPI and the Board – sets a goal of making North Carolina’s public schools the best in the nation by 2030.

“An investment in our students is an investment in our future, and we must build on the strength of our public schools,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This plan sets an ambitious, yet achievable vision to make our public schools the best in our nation and set students up for success.”

“Being the best in the nation in public education is central to North Carolina’s strength as a state,” said North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green. “Our new strategic plan, Achieving Educational Excellence, is not just an investment in schools—it is an investment in our people. And it is our people—our students, our educators, and our communities—who make North Carolina strong."

As the new school year begins, Governor Stein continues to call on the General Assembly to pass a full budget that includes meaningful pay raises for teachers, strengthens North Carolina’s public schools, and puts students first. In August, the Governor delivered school supplies to W.A. Pattillo Middle School in Tarboro, learned about the innovative Healthcare Fellows Program while visiting West Henderson High School in Hendersonville, and welcomed students and families to Washington Magnet Elementary School in Raleigh on their first day of school.

Click here to view the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and the State Board of Education (SBE) strategic plan.

North Carolina Preparedness Month

Today Governor Stein signed a proclamation designating September as North Carolina Preparedness Month to emphasize the importance of being prepared before natural and man-made disasters.

“Being prepared can make all the difference for you and your family,” said Governor Josh Stein. “No matter the disaster, I urge North Carolinians to take the necessary steps to stay safe by remaining calm and aware of the situation, listening to emergency officials, and having an emergency kit ready.”

Governor Stein continues to urge the federal government to release grants under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program so that communities across North Carolina can build resilient infrastructure and minimize damage from future disasters. During hurricane season, the Governor published an op-ed and held a media briefing offering tips to prepare for severe weather.

Click here to read the NC Preparedness Month proclamation.