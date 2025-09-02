DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Sept. 2 (published September 2, 2025)

Winner chosen for waterfowl stamp contest

St. Paul artist Matt Linz won the 2026 Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with an oil painting of a bufflehead. Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville earned second place with an acrylic painting of a gadwall. Third place went to Chris Smith of Corcoran with a painting of a wood duck done in oil. The winners were selected on Aug. 28 out of 18 eligible submissions.

The waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable, with the winning stamp going on sale in 2026. Funds raised from stamp sales pay for waterfowl research, management and habitat. Visit the Minnesota DNR website for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.

Minnesota Twins offer special edition hats with DNR ticket package

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Twins are partnering to offer Minnesota DNR Days at select games in 2025. Anyone with a 2025 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can access a ticket package that includes a special edition Twins fishing cap with a ticket purchase.

The 2025 Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes these remaining games:

Saturday, Sept. 13: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, Sept. 16: New York Yankees

Saturday, Sept. 20: Cleveland Guardians

Find game times and instructions for purchasing tickets on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage.