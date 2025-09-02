Minnesota DNR webinar series has new sessions this fall (published September 2, 2025)

Webinars on deer hunting, waterfowl, trail cameras and fish are included in the fall lineup of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Our webinars appeal to people interested in wildlife and fish, and especially hunters and anglers,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator. “The webinars are one way we help give people information and tips for getting outside and enjoying some time with friends, family or the solitude of nature this fall.”

The live webinars are at noon every other Wednesday and last an hour or less. Upcoming topics include:

Sept. 10 – Deer hunting updates and youth deer hunting opportunities

Sept. 24 – Shallow lake management for waterfowl and tips for waterfowl hunting success

Oct. 8 – Trail cameras and trail camera techniques to help you see more wildlife

Oct. 22 – Lampreys of Minnesota, with information about each type of lamprey that lives here

Nov. 5 – Native sculpin, their ecological benefits and reintroducing sculpin in Minnesota

Nov. 19 – Fall trout lake stocking for winter ice angling, and tips on catching these trout

All webinars are live-captioned and free of cost (pre-registration is required). Recorded webinars are posted for those who can’t attend the live event. Episode descriptions, registration information and a robust webinar archive are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

For other education and learning opportunities from the Minnesota DNR – including boat and water safety, hunter education, firearms safety, natural resources education, and recreational vehicle safety – visit the Minnesota DNR education and safety training page.

For information about the Minnesota DNR I Can! Program, which includes offerings to help people of all ages learn about camping, paddling, mountain biking, fishing and archery, visit the Minnesota DNR I Can! page.