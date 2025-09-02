Statewide pheasant numbers up nearly 50% from 2024 (published September 2, 2025)

Pheasant numbers in the 2025 Minnesota August Roadside Survey were up nearly 50% from 2024 and 21% above the 10-year average, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“The increase in pheasant numbers across the state and all regions is great news,” said Steven Woodley, acting upland game research scientist. “Our milder winter likely helped the overwinter survival of hens, and the drier and warmer spring created better conditions for nesting and brood-rearing relative to last year.”

This year’s statewide pheasant index was 75 birds per 100 miles of roads driven, compared to 51 in 2024. Pheasant numbers increased in every region. Compared to 2024, pheasant numbers increased the most in the southeast region (189%), followed by the southwest (86%), east central (82%), south central (40%), central (33%), and west central (19%) regions.

Pheasant numbers are also above their 10-year averages in every region within the pheasant range. The regions with the highest indices include the southwest (152 birds per 100 miles), south central (82 birds per 100 miles), and west central (76 birds per 100 miles), followed by the central region (59 birds per 100 miles).

There were four chicks per brood, the same as in 2024; however, there were 81 broods per 100 hens, an increase from 77 broods per 100 hens in 2024.

“The increase in brood numbers is welcome after their decline last year due to wet spring conditions,” Woodley said.

Weather and habitat are the main influences on Minnesota’s pheasant population trends. Weather causes annual fluctuations in pheasant numbers, while habitat drives long-term population trends.

Winter weather conditions were favorable for adult pheasant populations. And with little snow cover and warmer spring conditions, early nests and young broods before June rains probably did well, while nests that hatched during the rainy period in June likely suffered.

Additionally, this year’s later hatch date indicates that some nests hatched after the June rain, which may have helped boost the population by allowing them to avoid the worst weather. Long term, there is nothing to suggest that some areas’ increase in pheasant numbers will continue as a trend.

The Minnesota pheasant hunting season opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11.

Pheasant hunting areas

Many publicly owned lands are open to hunting, as are private lands enrolled in the state’s Walk-in-Access program. Hunters can use the Minnesota DNR’s online mapping tools to find WMAs by accessing the WMA finder and the Minnesota DNR Recreation Compass to help locate state hunting grounds and private lands enrolled in the Walk-In Access program, including updates on the condition of specific properties.

Habitat factors

Suitable pheasant habitat fluctuates in response to agricultural conservation program enrollment, such as in the Conservation Reserve Program. Habitat set-aside programs, and especially the CRP, play a large role in providing habitat for pheasants in Minnesota.

The program, authorized under the federal Farm Bill, pays farmers to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and restore vegetation that reduces soil erosion, improves water quality, and provides habitat for wildlife and pollinators.

In 2025, there was an almost 80,000-acre increase in private lands enrolled in CRP, along with a 14,000-acre rise in federal public lands managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service compared to 2024. Private lands enrolled in Reinvest in Minnesota and public wildlife management areas managed by the DNR also grew by approximately 4,400 and 7,100 acres, respectively, from 2024. Additionally, private lands enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program increased by around 1,400 acres compared to 2024. Overall, there was a net gain of approximately 106,000 acres of protected wildlife habitat compared to 2024.

Cottontail rabbit numbers higher than in the past 60 years

The 2025 August Roadside Survey report also includes data for eastern cottontail, gray partridge, mourning dove, rabbit, sandhill crane, white-tailed deer and white-tailed jackrabbit. One highlight for these other surveyed species is rabbit numbers.

Cottontail rabbit index (15 rabbits per 100 miles) increased from 2024 (nine rabbits per 100 miles) and exceeds the 10-year average (six rabbits per 100 miles) and the long-term average (six rabbits per 100 miles).

The east central region had the highest cottontail index (42 rabbits per 100 miles). The southwest, south central and southeast regions also had more than 17 rabbits per 100 miles and should offer good hunting opportunities, along with the east central region.

“Cottontail rabbit numbers are the best they’ve been in several decades, which should provide good opportunities for hunters, especially in the east central region,” Woodley said.

Additional resources

The report, a map of pheasant hunting prospects, data for other surveyed species, and information on hunting regulations and bag limits are available on the Minnesota DNR pheasant hunting webpage.