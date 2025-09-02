Apply to be part of a Minnesota DNR advisory group and add your voice to the conservation conversation (published September 2, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recruiting new members to serve on key advisory groups related to fish and wildlife management, recreation, natural heritage, and conservation policy and funding. Interested people can learn more and apply until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 on the Engage with DNR webpage.

“Advisory groups are one really important way that the DNR works with Minnesotans to advance the department’s mission,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “I encourage anyone who is passionate about our public lands, waters, fish and wildlife to explore how you can participate in one of these appointed roles.”

Most terms begin in 2026 and span three years. DNR advisory groups generally meet four to six times per year, with in-person and online options for joining meetings. Exceptions to this pattern are noted below where applicable.

“The DNR strives for each advisory group to include people from a diverse mix of backgrounds, perspectives, locations and experiences,” Strommen said. “A diversity of knowledge and insight ensures our advisory groups reflect the various perspectives of Minnesotans, fostering better outcomes and helping us be better stewards of our natural resources.”

Natural Heritage Advisory Committee

The Natural Heritage Advisory Committee advises the DNR on issues relating to sustaining the state’s natural heritage, biological diversity and ecosystem services. Members make recommendations to help protect high quality prairies, forests, wetlands and other native habitats, and the diversity of plants and animals they support.

Applicants should be Minnesota residents with knowledge, demonstrated dedication or experience related to natural resource management, conservation biology, ecological education and outreach, and other aspects of Minnesota’s natural heritage.

New member appointments will begin in January 2026 and extend through December 2028. More information is available on the DNR website.

Wildlife and fisheries groups

Seats are currently available on several committees that advise the DNR about important fisheries and wildlife topics.

Applications are being accepted for the Deer Advisory Committee, the Catfish Fisheries Work Group, the Lake Kabetogama Fisheries Input Group, and the Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee.

Members will serve two- to three-year terms. The Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee meets monthly from January to July, while the other groups meet approximately quarterly. Detailed committee and application information for each group is available on the DNR website:

Deer Advisory Committee

The Deer Advisory Committee advises the DNR on statewide deer management, including policies, research and monitoring priorities, programs, and regulations.

Catfish Fisheries Work Group

The DNR has six fisheries work groups, each focused on a different species. This year, the catfish work group has openings. The group meets several times each year to discuss research, population, harvest trends and catfish management with DNR fisheries staff. Members represent a variety of viewpoints and work together to address topics such as recreation, water quality, fish habitat, fish management and effects on local economies.

Lake Kabetogama Fisheries Input Group

Large lakes fisheries input groups recruit when there is a need to update a management plan for one of the state’s 10 “large lakes.” This year, the DNR is recruiting for the Lake Kabetogama group, which will advise the DNR on issues relevant to the state’s management of the lake, provide important stakeholder perspectives, and inform their constituencies of the planning process.

Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee

The Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the legislature and DNR commissioner related to protecting, restoring and enhancing fish and wildlife habitat; monitoring and research; communications and engagement; and effective management and use of money in the Game and Fish Fund.

Minnesota residents with a hunting, fishing or trapping license or an active critical habitat license plate can apply.