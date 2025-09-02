HIP Video Promo Presents: Nuke The Soup premieres new music video "My Angel Does" on VENTS Magazine

Baltimore's Nuke the Soup Makes Deep Rock Look Easy with Their Most Soothing Single "My Angel Does"

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few bands can consistently deliver delicious, deep, down-to-earth rock—but Nuke the Soup makes it look easy. Together with a group of key collaborators and like-minded creatives, Baltimore-based frontman Mark Davison has been keeping listeners hooked from one album to the next for decades. His songwriting process is more revealing than inventive—as if his tracks were already written, simply waiting for the perfect trigger to spring them into existence. Sometimes phrases and melodies dance through his dreams, sticking in his mind for him to decipher and build upon the next morning.

By now, it’s safe to say they’ve mastered the art of exploring the mystical and mysterious unknowns of both the natural world and the human experience, challenging listeners to stretch the limits of their imagination. And in just a few weeks, they’ll be performing as a full band in the local Baltimore scene, before embarking on an even more ambitious journey: a duet unplugged acoustic tour from Colorado to Philadelphia. As they retake the stage with a new record in their back pocket, they’re fully embracing their role as sonic travel guides—on a mission to re-immerse the human family in a boundless universe of natural wonders, attentive introspection, daring escapes—all without ever having to leave their seat.

“My Angel Does” captures a phenomenon that’s not strictly religious, or even necessarily spiritual, but something inherently human—the belief that each person has a guardian looking over their shoulder, faintly guiding them away from danger and toward safety and prosperity. It’s one of those silky ballads that rests like a firm hand on the shoulder, entrancing listeners with a hazy atmosphere filled to the brim with quiet beauty. While the dreamy lap steel riffs transport listeners into the clouds, the mellow piano melody and swaying beat keep the soundscape grounded, building and retreating like waves lapping the shore. Each sentiment is gently soothing, honest, reflective, and infused with flutters of relief—perfect for a session of tranquil meditation anytime, anywhere. When one finds themself “calling to the mountains” and “falling to the sea,” Nuke The Soup shares a poignant reminder: that there’s always reason to hold out hope, because “every end finds a new beginning,” and ultimately, “time will mend our hearts.”

Without explicitly detailing anything, leaning into the track’s air of mystery, the dystopian, dramatic “My Angel Does” music video unfurls a loose narrative almost anyone can relate to: a lost soul searching for answers, unsure where to turn, and a radiant, guiding force lighting the way through darkness and uncertainty. The band's affection for the natural world is unmistakably revealed in breathtaking landscapes like mountain peaks enveloped in fog and the roaring waves of untamable seas. Yet, interwoven clips of Davison playing his guitar, shrouded in warm light, almost suggest he could be this “angel” viewers are seeking—while leaving enough space for them to envision their own visible and invisible angels guiding them through life’s winding, uncertain paths—offering quiet reassurance that, no matter how treacherous the journey, they’re never truly alone.

