A Race Against Time in Squeaker: Perry Donovan Unleashes a Gripping Sci-Fi Thriller

Squeaker by Perry Donovan

Set on the eve of World War II, a haunting new novel explores science, love, and the ultimate test of family bonds.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Perry Donovan announces the release of SQUEAKER, a suspenseful new science fiction novel set against the turbulent backdrop of 1936, as the world teeters on the edge of global conflict. Blending historical tension with chilling speculation, Donovan delivers a story that tests both the boundaries of science and the resilience of the human heart.

At the heart of SQUEAKER lies the story of a brilliant yet tormented geneticist who creates a formula designed to safeguard humanity from the devastation of war. But when an unforeseen accident unleashes a child abomination—part miracle, part monster—the scientist and his wife are thrust into a desperate race. Their mission: find the child before the military does, and make the impossible choice of destroying what has been created or embracing it with love.

Donovan’s inspiration for SQUEAKER is rooted in the enduring strength of family. “This story is about love and protection of family despite backgrounds,” Donovan shares. “Even in the most extreme circumstances, it’s the bonds we hold closest that guide us.”

Written for science fiction readers from middle school age through adulthood, SQUEAKER appeals to fans of speculative storytelling that combines action with emotional depth. Beyond its thrilling pace and high-stakes tension, the novel offers a layered reflection on the meaning of family and the sacrifices we make for those we love. Donovan challenges readers to consider whether compassion can overcome fear—and whether love can extend even to what the world may see as dangerous or unworthy.

Donovan has long carried the vision for SQUEAKER, first imagining himself as an author in childhood. Encouraged by family and friends to bring the story to life, he now joins Dayton, Ohio’s tradition of producing celebrated creators across sports, music, and literature. Coming from a family of diverse beliefs and personalities, Donovan credits their unwavering support during critical times as a cornerstone of his writing journey.

SQUEAKER is now available for readers craving a gripping tale of science, sacrifice, and humanity’s most difficult choices. To purchase a copy, visit Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Squeaker-Perry-Donovan/dp/B0FH7R4N5P

For review copies, interviews, or speaking engagements, contact:

