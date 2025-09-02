Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Welcomes Streamline as Regional Transit Partner Advancing Multimodal Vision

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) is proud to welcome Streamline, the zero-fare public transit system serving the Gallatin Valley, as its second regional transit agency partner. This partnership strengthens BSPRA’s vision for a connected, multimodal transportation network across the Big Sky North Coast Corridor—a region spanning from Chicago to Seattle along the historic North Coast Hiawatha route, with Montana communities at its heart.Streamline, operated by the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District, provides fixed-route service throughout Bozeman, with weekday commuter routes to Belgrade and Livingston. This regional connectivity aligns directly with BSPRA’s efforts to integrate local transit systems into restored intercity rail service across southern Montana.“We’re thrilled to add Streamline to our growing coalition of multimodal partners,” said Dave Strohmaier, Chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. “This partnership exemplifies what it means to build a seamless, connected transportation future -- one that makes it easier for Montanans to get where they need to go, whether across town or across the state.”“As a transit agency, we know that strong partnerships are the key to success. By aligning local transit with future passenger rail, we’re creating seamless, multimodal connections that make travel safer, easier, and more reliable,” said Sunshine Ross, Director of Streamline. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to meeting the needs of today’s riders while planning for the opportunities of tomorrow.”Streamline joins Mountain Line (MUTD), which became BSPRA’s first transit agency partner in December 2024. Together, these partnerships demonstrate a shared commitment to public transportation solutions that are accessible, sustainable, and regionally focused.BSPRA continues to invite additional transit providers, regional authorities, and local governments to explore formal partnerships as it advances efforts to restore passenger rail service along the historic North Coast Hiawatha route. Streamline will join BSPRA and other transit, rail, and policy leaders at the 2025 Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Annual Conference, taking place from September 8 to 10 in Livingston, Montana.To learn more or register, visit: https://www.bigskyrail.org/2025-bspra-annual-conference About StreamlineStreamline is a zero-fare, fixed-route transit system serving the Gallatin Valley -- including Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston -- that removes financial barriers and encourages widespread public transit use. With four core in-town routes (Blueline, Goldline, Purpleline, and Brownline) and weekday commuter service, Streamline connects Montana State University, residential neighborhoods, shopping districts, and major employment centers. In May 2023, 79 percent of local voters approved the formation of the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (GVUTD), securing continued federal funding and preserving zero-fare service for the region.About the Big Sky Passenger Rail AuthorityThe Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) is Montana’s first regional passenger rail authority and a multi-jurisdictional government agency representing counties, cities, and tribal nations along the Big Sky North Coast Corridor. BSPRA is dedicated to restoring and expanding long-distance passenger rail service to reconnect communities, drive economic growth, and strengthen regional tourism. The Authority is actively engaged in the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID Program and is leading efforts to bring modern, sustainable passenger rail back to the Greater Northwest.

