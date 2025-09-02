HIP Video Promo Presents: Bryn Ryan-VanDyke premieres new music video 'Its Ok' Special Edition on Music-News.com

Bryn Ryan-VanDyke Reimagines Her Deeply Personal Anthem of Hope and Resilience

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some songs are simply too special not to revisit. For Bryn Ryan-VanDyke, "It's Ok" is one of those tracks—a deeply personal piece that deserved to be heard again, stronger this time. Ryan-VanDyke's path to music wasn't conventional. Standing under the Southern Cross on New Year's Eve in Australia, she made a promise: no regrets, no letting fear win. The only thing that moved her was music, so she decided to start believing she could sing. That is when she found her love and talent for songwriting. That leap of faith led her from Coffee Houses and Open Mics to Hollywood's Rainbow Room. She wrote songs at night and on the weekends and taught herself to play the guitar. The Southern California native turned Honolulu-based songwriter writes from the trenches of human experience. Taking cues from truth-tellers like Alanis Morissette, Stevie Nicks, Amy Lee of Evanescence, and Elton John, Ryan-VanDyke doesn't sugarcoat the messy parts of being alive. Her songs will seduce you one moment, move you to tears the next, then leave you fist-pumping in cathartic release. It's music that says the quiet parts out loud.

"It's OK" originally surfaced years ago, with the lyrics and musicality evolving as it was played live. Bryn wanted to re-record it with her SoCal band and felt the time was right as there had been so many life-altering events in the world - fire, hurricanes, earthquakes. Her heart went out to those suffering. Even though she didn't feel it was her place to tell people that "it will be OK", she believes in the human spirit and wants that for the survivors. "It's OK" transforms from whispered vulnerability into a full-throated declaration: it's ok not to be ok, and it's ok to need people. The reworked track hits like a warm blanket after getting caught in the rain—tender enough for your lonely moments, powerful enough to soundtrack your comeback. Ryan-VanDyke is a musical creative unabashedly unafraid to delve into the deepest chasms of her soul and expunge her guts for public display, providing a "voice for the voiceless" when they need that voice the most.

The music video tells the story Bryn always intended. Opening in the recording studio as the team prepares to lay down the track, it expands into something bigger: a meditation on how communities rise from the ashes. Real footage shows helicopters dropping water on fires, families watching smoke-filled skies, neighbors lining up at food banks. Her empathy for those affected, as well as for the animals, is woven throughout, as is the support of those who show up when it matters. The video closes on a young girl holding a seedling—not as empty symbolism, but as proof that something always survives to grow again. Hope starts with the helicopter pilots dropping water and the volunteers at the food lines, hope lives in the hearts of resilient humans, and grows anew like a seedling. She has built her following the old-fashioned way by consistently writing great songs: one honest track, one raw performance at a time. Her catalog reads like a diary you're not supposed to find, but can't stop reading. From intimate, small venue acoustic sets in Southern California to memorable performances across Los Angeles and Las Vegas, she connects with audiences through unfiltered authenticity.

