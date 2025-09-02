Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Market to Surpass USD 15.9 Billion by 2035, Growing at 13.8% CAGR | By TMR

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Market to reach US$ 15.9 Bn by 2035, growing at 13.8% CAGR, driven by rising RSV cases and vaccine adoption worldwide.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine market is undergoing rapid transformation, marked by rising incidence of RSV-related hospitalizations, growing awareness of the virus’s health burden, and significant progress in vaccine science. The global industry was valued at US$ 3.7 Bn in 2024 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2025 to 2035, reaching US$ 15.9 Bn by the end of 2035.The expansion is underpinned by advances in vaccine technology, particularly in mRNA platforms, recombinant/subunit vaccines, and viral vector-based vaccines, coupled with regulatory support and favorable healthcare policies. Moreover, rising public health awareness initiatives and increasing accessibility through retail pharmacies are ensuring faster penetration of RSV vaccines worldwide.For detailed insights and a Sample report, Request access today!Analysts’ ViewpointMarket analysts emphasize that RSV vaccines are at the cusp of mainstream adoption, especially as mRNA technology proves scalable and effective following its COVID-19 success. With nearly every child contracting RSV by the age of two, the need for effective vaccination has never been more urgent. Elderly populations, who are highly vulnerable to RSV complications, are another primary focus.Analysts further underline that recombinant/subunit vaccines currently dominate the market due to their safety and efficacy profile, while mRNA vaccines are poised to emerge as the fastest-growing category through 2035. Retail pharmacies, with their accessibility and convenience, will remain the leading distribution channel.Market DriversRising Incidence of RSV InfectionsRespiratory syncytial virus is one of the leading causes of acute lower respiratory tract infections (ALRTIs) among infants, children, and the elderly. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, nearly every child contracts RSV before the age of two, with a significant percentage requiring hospitalization.A 2015 study published in PubMed Central estimated 33.1 million cases of RSV-associated illness among children below 5 years, with 3.2 million hospitalizations globally. In the United States, RSV accounts for 24% of hospitalizations due to lower respiratory tract infections in children under five years of age.The seasonal epidemic nature of RSV, particularly during winter, places immense strain on healthcare systems. This rising disease burden highlights the urgent need for preventive solutions, thereby driving vaccine adoption.Technological Advancements in Vaccine DevelopmentTechnological breakthroughs in vaccine development are accelerating market expansion. Key innovations include:mRNA vaccines: Fast to manufacture, highly adaptable, and proven effective during the COVID-19 pandemic. mRNA-based RSV vaccines are progressing through advanced clinical trials.Viral vector vaccines: Use harmless carrier viruses to deliver RSV genes, generating robust immune responses and long-lasting immunity.Recombinant and subunit vaccines: Utilize purified viral proteins, ensuring strong immune protection without exposing patients to live pathogens, making them suitable for infants, pregnant women, and the elderly.These innovations not only improve efficacy and safety but also reduce production timelines, allowing rapid scale-up to meet global demand.Public Awareness and Regulatory SupportPublic health campaigns aimed at highlighting RSV’s risks, especially in infants, elderly populations, and immunocompromised patients, have created greater acceptance of vaccines.Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have expedited RSV vaccine approvals, acknowledging the urgent need for preventive interventions. Supportive measures, including government funding, fast-track approvals, and global immunization targets, continue to encourage market growth.Market Segmentation InsightsBy Vaccine TypeRecombinant/Subunit Vaccines:The leading category, commanding the largest market share in 2024. Their strong safety profile, ability to generate robust immune responses, and suitability for high-risk populations make them highly preferred.mRNA Vaccines:Expected to witness the fastest CAGR through 2035 due to rapid advancements and successful results in clinical trials. Their scalability and adaptability to emerging viral strains give them a competitive edge.mAb Injection (Monoclonal Antibodies):Growing adoption in infants, particularly as prophylactic treatment in high-risk groups.Others (Viral Vector, Live-Attenuated Vaccines):Smaller segment but gaining traction with ongoing trials and innovations.By Age GroupAdults & Geriatrics:This segment holds significant share due to the vulnerability of elderly populations to severe RSV infections. The expansion of vaccination programs for seniors in North America and Europe fuels demand.Children & Pregnant Mothers:Critical growth segment as infants are highly susceptible to RSV. Maternal immunization strategies are being increasingly adopted to protect newborns in their first months of life.By Sales ChannelRetail Pharmacies:Dominant distribution channel due to convenience, extended operating hours, and widespread accessibility. Pharmacies play a central role in improving vaccine compliance.Hospital Pharmacies:Key channel for severe cases and vaccination of high-risk groups, including premature infants and elderly patients with comorbidities.Others (Clinics, Government Programs):Niche but expanding, particularly in developing economies where government immunization drives are crucial.Regional InsightsNorth America – Leading RegionNorth America accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to:Advanced healthcare infrastructureHigh RSV awareness levelsExpedited FDA approvals for vaccinesStrong presence of leading pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, and GSKPublic health initiatives and government funding programs further accelerate vaccine adoption in the United States and Canada.EuropeEurope is the second-largest market, with nearly 50% penetration in certain regions due to aggressive carbon-neutral healthcare policies and widespread BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) adoption. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are key growth hubs, supported by large-scale immunization drives and EU-backed vaccine R&D initiatives.Asia PacificAsia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth rate through 2035, fueled by:Large pediatric population base in India and ChinaGrowing investments in healthcare infrastructureRising government-led vaccination campaignsIncreasing clinical trial activity in Japan and South KoreaLatin America and Middle East & AfricaThese regions present emerging opportunities with rising RSV awareness and expanding healthcare access. Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa are projected to see stronger vaccine adoption as government programs intensify.Competitive LandscapeThe global RSV vaccine market is moderately consolidated, with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies investing heavily in R&D and clinical trials.Key PlayersGSK plcModerna, Inc.Pfizer, Inc.SanofiAstraZenecaMAXVAX Biotechnology LimitedGuangzhou Patronus Biotech Co., Ltd.Sinocelltech Ltd.Shenzhen Shenxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Starna TherapeuticsBlue Lake Biotechnology Inc.Recent DevelopmentsPfizer (Oct 2024): FDA expanded approval for ABRYSVO to include adults aged 18–59 with chronic conditions.AstraZeneca (Feb 2024): Acquired Icosavax, Inc. for US$ 1.1 Bn, strengthening its RSV pipeline with IVX-A12, a Phase III-ready VLP-based combination vaccine targeting RSV and hMPV.Moderna (2025): Advanced its investigational mRNA RSV vaccine into late-stage clinical trials, leveraging its COVID-19 platform expertise.Sanofi & GSK (2024): Expanded joint efforts on RSV vaccine distribution across Europe and North America.Market OutlookThe RSV vaccine market is set for exponential growth as awareness rises, vaccine technologies mature, and regulatory frameworks become increasingly supportive. By 2035, the industry will be worth US$ 15.9 Bn, more than quadrupling from 2024 levels.Future success hinges on:Wider adoption of maternal and elderly vaccination programsContinued R&D investments in mRNA and recombinant vaccine technologiesCost reduction strategies for broader access in developing regionsStrengthening of distribution networks through pharmacies and government programsWith these developments, RSV vaccines are expected to transition from niche preventive solutions into a mainstream public health intervention, reducing hospitalizations and saving lives worldwide.The global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine market is witnessing a paradigm shift, growing from US$ 3.7 Bn in 2024 to over US$ 15.9 Bn by 2035 at a CAGR of 13.8%. Rising RSV prevalence, rapid technological advancements, regulatory support, and growing awareness are key growth drivers. North America currently leads, but Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing region, supported by large pediatric populations and expanding healthcare initiatives.With major players such as Pfizer, Moderna, GSK, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca investing aggressively, the RSV vaccine landscape is set to expand dramatically. By 2035, RSV vaccination will become an integral part of global immunization programs, addressing one of the most persistent and burdensome respiratory diseases.Access More Trending Exclusive Reports by Transparency Market Research:Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/respiratory-monitoring-devices.html Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anesthesia-respiratory-devices.html Respiratory Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/respiratory-devices-market.html Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-devices-market.html Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market.html Respiratory Panel Testing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emea-respiratory-panel-testing-market.html Respiratory Disposables Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/respiratory-disposables-market.html Dental Suction Mirror Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-suction-mirror-market.html Veterinary Dental Elevators Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/veterinary-dental-elevators-market.html Dental Dust Collector Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-dust-collector-market.html Medical Supply Delivery Service Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-supply-delivery-service-market.html Drug Testing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-testing-market.html Infant Oxygen Hoods Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/infant-oxygen-hoods-market.html Heated Humidifiers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/heated-humidifiers-market.html Gene Vector Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gene-vector-market.html BiPAP Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bipap-devices-market.html Large Volume Nebulizers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/large-volume-nebulizers-market.html Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-oxygen-cylinders-market.html Tracheostomy Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tracheostomy-devices-market.html Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Ventilators Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intensive-care-unit-icu-ventilators-market.html Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/orthopedic-soft-tissue-repair-market.html Passover Humidifiers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/passover-humidifiers-market.html Jet Nebulizers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/jet-nebulizers-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.