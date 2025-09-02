Terik Hashmi releases book for International Job Seekers: Hired in America! The Newcomer’s Guide to Your First U.S. Job

Terik Hashmi, immigration lawyer and advocate. Terik Hashmi, immigration lawyer. Terik Hashmi, immigration blog.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terik Hashmi , an experienced immigration & business attorney with over 30 years of professional experience, announces the release of his latest book, Hired in America! The Newcomer’s Guide to Landing Your First U.S. Job. This essential guide is designed to help international professionals navigate the often complex path of building a career in the United States.For many aspiring immigrants, finding a U.S. job can feel overwhelming. Movies may make it seem easy—just luck or knowing the right people—but the reality is far more complicated. From choosing a career path to understanding visa and immigration requirements, the process requires careful planning and informed decisions. Hired in America! offers practical advice, insider tips, and step-by-step guidance to help newcomers create a strategic plan for their American career.“Whether you are just starting your career, seeking a change, or aiming for your dream job, this guide is for you,” says Hashmi. “It doesn’t matter what industry you are interested in or how much experience you have—there’s something here to help everyone.”He adds that he has included some personal anecdotes to illustrate different approaches to jobhunting and one’s career. “In the mid-1990s, starting my career in Washington, DC, I often grabbed a hot dog from a vendor on Connecticut Avenue. Over time, I got to know the owner, who had borrowed $10,000 from his father after high school to start the business. He was making about $70,000 a year, mostly cash, with no student loans and total control over his work. I quickly realized: he was his own boss, earning money right away, while I was still deep in college and law school debt. Maybe the hot dog trailer was the smarter career move.”Drawing from decades of hands-on experience assisting individuals and companies with employment, work visa, and immigration matters, Hashmi emphasizes the importance of preparation, professional guidance, and continuous learning. Readers will learn how to maximize their career counseling, perfect their resumes, ace interviews, and invest in ongoing personal and professional development.Hired in America! is designed as a practical reference rather than a book to read cover-to-cover. Readers can explore topics as needed, finding the advice most relevant to their current stage of the job search.

