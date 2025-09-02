StopAfib.org Urges People to Join the 2025 Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Afib Awareness Campaign

During National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, StopAfib.org urges people to raise atrial fibrillation awareness.

This campaign is about more than awareness; it's about empowering people to make informed decisions about their care, get back in rhythm, and live the life they deserve.” — Mellanie True Hills, founder and CEO of StopAfib.org

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StopAfib.org designated September as Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Awareness Month in 2007 and then received official designation from the U.S. Senate to make September National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month.In recognition of National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, StopAfib.org is proud to launch the 2025 Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.Afib Awareness Campaign. For nearly two decades, StopAfib.org has engaged patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to raise afib awareness and get people diagnosed and treated before they have a stroke.Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder. If left untreated, it can lead to stroke, heart failure, and other serious complications, including dementia. The CDC estimates that 12.1 million people in the U.S. will have afib by 2030, yet many remain undiagnosed until they experience a life-altering event.This year's campaign builds on nearly two decades of advocacy and impact, encouraging people to:• Get diagnosed and treated early to avoid a stroke• Understand afib symptoms, causes, and risks• Explore rate and rhythm control strategies and lifestyle options• Connect through the StopAfib.org online community• Share their stories and raise awareness• Commit to ongoing education and engagement in their care“Living with afib can feel isolating, but it doesn't have to be that way," said Mellanie True Hills, founder and CEO of StopAfib.org. "This campaign is about more than awareness; it's about empowering people to make informed decisions about their care, get back in rhythm, and live the life they deserve. We've been proud to help lead that charge for nearly two decades."This year's campaign focuses on committing to learn, share, and support those living with afib.People who participate in the campaign will receive a personalized certificate to show their specific commitment to afib awareness. While September is National Afib Awareness Month, we hope participants will continue to advocate and educate about afib throughout the year.Click Here To Commit Today To Raise Afib Awareness!Learn more about afib and how to get in rhythm and stay in rhythm at www.StopAfib.org About StopAfib.orgStopAfib.org was founded in 2007 by an afib patient for afib patients. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for those living with afib and save lives by raising awareness of afib and decreasing afib-related strokes and heart failure. StopAfib.org provides information about afib symptoms, causes, risks, treatments, resources, and the latest news. To access carefully curated afib-related videos, including recordings from all annual Get In Rhythm. Stay In Rhythm.Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conferences, create a no-cost account at https://www.stopafib.org/afib-resources/videos/ . To learn more about the organization, visit www.StopAfib.org ###

