Anago Cleaning Systems Ranked First Place in Franchise Business Review’s 2025 Employee Satisfaction Awards

Top Honors Recognize Anago’s Commitment to Employee Engagement, Culture, and Workplace Excellence

This Gold Award is a testament to our people and culture. We’ve built a culture focused on collaboration, innovation, and mutual support, where every voice matters and every achievement is shared.” — Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, a leading commercial cleaning franchise and innovator in the B2B facilities services sector, has been awarded the Gold Award by Franchise Business Review (FBR) in the 2025 Employee Satisfaction Awards. This top recognition reflects Anago’s steadfast dedication to creating an empowering, collaborative, and people-first culture across its corporate offices and nationwide franchise network.

The awards are based on FBR’s independent survey of more than 11,000 corporate and unit-level franchise employees across North America. Anago ranked First Place in the Medium Class (25-99 employees) category, solidifying its reputation as one of the best workplaces in franchising.

“This Gold Award is a testament to our people,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. “From our corporate team to our Master Franchise owners and Unit Franchisees, every member of the Anago family contributes to our success. We’ve built a culture focused on collaboration, innovation, and mutual support, where every voice matters and every achievement is shared. Earning FBR’s highest honor reinforces what we’ve known all along: our people are the foundation of everything we do.”

For over 35 years, Anago has been redefining the commercial cleaning industry through its franchise-first approach, leveraging cutting-edge technology, exceptional training, and tailored operational support to help franchise owners thrive. This recognition highlights Anago’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a positive, growth-oriented environment where employees and franchisees are equally empowered to succeed.

“FBR’s Employee Satisfaction Awards are the only recognition program in franchising that highlights companies truly committed to employee engagement, well-being, and workplace culture,” said Eric Stites, Founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “This year’s Gold Award winners, like Anago Cleaning

Systems, stand out for fostering strong employee engagement, prioritizing well-being, and developing effective leaders and teams. Anago’s culture is a model for the entire franchise sector.”

The awards are based on FBR’s annual Franchising at WORK Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study, which asks employees 32 key questions across eight categories, including:

• Job satisfaction and overall engagement

• Management quality and leadership

• Brand vision and organizational culture

• Skills development and growth opportunities

Anago’s Gold Award underscores its leadership in employee well-being, organizational alignment, and maintaining a workplace where feedback is valued, collaboration is celebrated, and success is shared.

For aspiring entrepreneurs looking for a profitable, affordable, scalable, and recession-resistant business, Anago Cleaning Systems continues to be a standout choice. Learn more about Anago’s Master Franchise and Unit Franchise models.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is a leading franchised commercial cleaning company with 1,800+ Unit Franchisees and over 45 Master Franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1989, Anago has redefined janitorial services through technology-driven solutions, tailored cleaning programs, and a franchise model built on training, support, and long-term growth. Consistently ranked by Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Franchise Business Review, Anago continues to lead the industry as an innovative and people-focused brand.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the leading independent market research firm specializing in benchmarking franchisee and employee satisfaction. Since 2005, FBR has partnered with over 1,300 franchise organizations to provide insights, data, and best practices to help brands improve engagement, retention, and growth. Learn more at GoFBR.com.

