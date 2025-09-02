Alsana to Host CE Breakfast on Comprehensive Care for Bariatric Patients with Eating Disorders

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birmingham eating disorder treatment center , Alsana, invites mental health, nutrition, and medical professionals to attend an in-person breakfast and continuing education event on Thursday, September 18, from 8:30 to 10:00 am CDT at the Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook. The session, titled “Beyond Weight Loss: Comprehensive Care for Bariatric Patients With Eating Disorders,” will be led by Kat Jordan, MS, RD, LDN, CEDS-C, and Josie Iroz, RD.This specialized CE presentation will address the intersection of bariatric treatment and eating disorder recovery, offering guidance for professionals supporting patients post-surgery. Presenters will outline evidence-based strategies to ensure these clients receive compassionate, whole-person care that extends beyond surgical outcomes.Further details on session objectives and abstract are available here The event schedule includes breakfast and networking at 8:30 a.m., followed by the CE presentation from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., and an optional Q&A session from 10:00 to 10:15 a.m.One continuing education credit hour will be offered through APA and NBCC, and 1.25 CE hours through CDR for live attendance. Alsana is approved by the American Psychological Association to sponsor continuing education for psychologists and maintains responsibility for this program and its content.This event is part of Alsana’s broader commitment to advancing eating disorder treatment in Birmingham through education, collaboration, and whole-person care.Seating is limited. The event will be held at Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, AL 35223.For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Stacy Jenkins at stacy.jenkins@alsana.com or register at http://evt.to/eisuesmdw

